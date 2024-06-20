The Lukens Company Named Agency of Record for American Leprosy Missions

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lukens Company (TLC) has been selected as the agency of record for American Leprosy Missions (ALM), the largest Christian organization in the United States dedicated to dedicated to breaking barriers to health and renewing hope for people suffering from the pain and stigma of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) like leprosy.

American Leprosy Missions

ALM selected TLC based on the agency's deep experience partnering with ministries and delivering successful omnichannel strategies to increase fundraising revenues, enhance their brands, deepen relationships with donors, and expand the impact of their programs.

"It's a true honor to come alongside the ALM team as they expand their ministry to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of people marginalized by diseases like leprosy," said Seth Colton, President & Managing Partner at TLC. "We are excited to partner with ALM on innovative fundraising programs that engage new audiences, cultivate existing donors, and raise critical funds that will transform so many lives, all in the name of Jesus Christ."

Since 1906, ALM's core purpose has been to live and proclaim the gospel to people suffering from neglected tropical diseases like leprosy. Through partnerships with local churches, Christian organizations, and research partners in over 25 countries, ALM disrupts the devastating and lifelong effects of skin NTDs, helping people heal physically and spiritually, so they can experience renewed hope and live whole lives.

"We are at a pivotal moment as an organization. We are looking back to our founding purpose and finding renewed energy to ensure we fulfill our role as a parachurch ministry around the world," said Bill Simmons, President & CEO at ALM. "TLC has the professional expertise, record of results, and unparalleled client services we need to engage new and existing donors well. TLC has proven they have a heart for our mission, with staff serving as volunteers and visiting our partners worldwide to see firsthand the ongoing work. Through this partnership, we look forward to enhancing our impact."

ABOUT AMERICAN LEPROSY MISSIONS

American Leprosy Missions is dedicated to breaking barriers to health and renewing hope for people suffering from the pain and stigma of neglected tropical diseases like leprosy. For more than a century, the organization has been training, supporting and equipping Christian partners around the world to meet the physical and spiritual needs of afflicted people and help them integrate into their communities. American Leprosy Missions also works to increase the effectiveness of early detection and treatments, bridge the gap in research and invest in tools and technologies to expand access to healing—all while living and proclaiming the gospel. Learn more about American Leprosy Missions at leprosy.org.

ABOUT THE LUKENS COMPANY

The Lukens Company (TLC) is an award-winning full-service marketing agency that provides expert direct response, donor development, and fundraising services to nonprofits, cultural institutions, advocacy groups, and faith-based organizations. Since our founding in 1986, our passionate team of creatives have partnered with cause-oriented organizations seeking innovative, data-driven strategies to achieve bold goals that change the world for the better. Our 35+ years of experience across a diverse client base enables us to deliver unique, compelling multichannel campaigns that captivate audiences and yield transformative results… all while being delivered with an unparalleled commitment to our clients' missions. Learn more about TLC at thelukenscompany.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jennifer Swartz

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Jessica Mussro

Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lukens Company