The Lukens Company Named Agency of Record for The City Mission

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lukens Company (TLC), a full-service marketing agency specializing in nonprofit fundraising, has been selected as the agency of record for digital for The City Mission, a Cleveland-based nonprofit that empowers men, women, and children in crisis to overcome homelessness and poverty.

The City Mission of Cleveland, Ohio

For over a century, The City Mission has provided critical services to the Cleveland community in an effort to break the cycle of poverty and provide holistic care, including emergency shelter, life-changing programming, and long-term housing solutions for those in need. The City Mission selected TLC to help further their mission based on the agency's extensive donor development experience as well as their invaluable resources and team of passionate fundraisers and marketers.

"We are honored to partner with The City Mission, an organization with an unwavering commitment to helping the most vulnerable in Cleveland," said Seth Colton, President & Managing Partner at The Lukens Company. "Together, we will amplify their impact and help them continue to transform lives through strategic fundraising efforts and storytelling that resonates with supporters."

TLC will drive innovative fundraising strategies and develop omnichannel campaigns designed to enhance donor engagement and increase awareness of The City Mission's essential work. The collaboration will focus on expanding digital outreach, optimizing direct mail campaigns, and leveraging data-driven insights to maximize year-end giving efforts and beyond. With a proven track record in the nonprofit sector, TLC is poised to elevate The City Mission's profile and help them secure vital resources for their programs.

"As we look to the future, we are excited to work with TLC to further our mission and build lasting relationships with donors, volunteers, and the community," said Linda Uveges, CEO at The City Mission. "Their expertise in nonprofit marketing and fundraising will be instrumental as we continue to provide life-saving support to those we serve."

ABOUT THE CITY MISSION

The City Mission empowers men, women, and children in crisis to confront the root cause of their unique, complex challenges and pave a path toward breaking the cycle of poverty. Because no one person's needs are the same, they create individualized, comprehensive programs to assist residents in building their stabilized and independent futures. Their mission to reach hearts and change lives in Cleveland has not waivered since 1910, and they will continue to provide basic needs, critical recovery resources, and practical paths to a sustainable future to all seeking help and hope in Cleveland. To learn more, visit thecitymission.org.

ABOUT THE LUKENS COMPANY

The Lukens Company (TLC) is an award-winning full-service marketing agency that provides expert direct response, donor development, and fundraising services to nonprofits, cultural institutions, advocacy groups, and faith-based organizations. Since our founding in 1986, our passionate team of creatives have partnered with cause-oriented organizations seeking innovative, data-driven strategies to achieve bold goals that change the world for the better. Our 35+ years of experience across a diverse client base enables us to deliver unique, compelling multichannel campaigns that captivate audiences and yield transformative results… all while being delivered with an unparalleled commitment to our clients' missions. Learn more about TLC at thelukenscompany.com.

