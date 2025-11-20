The Luminaire: The Growing Trend for Experiences as Gifts

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you prefer a physical gift, you're now in a small minority. A recent survey found an incredible 92% of U.S. adults say they'd rather receive an experience than a physical gift; a material jump up from 62% in 2021. Giving travel experiences as presents has reached record highs.

According to McKinsey, "demand for luxury tourism…is expected to grow faster than for any other industry segment" in 2025 and beyond.

The Luminaire Experience Card: Japan Samurai Experience

The Luminaire – a luxury travel company 'for curious explorers' has introduced a collection of Experience Cards, offering a new approach to gifting that places, discovery and thoughtful exploration at the centre of the travel experience.

Designed for people who value memorable encounters over material possessions, these cards allow givers to gift an entire trip – curated by The Luminaire's experts – in a simple, elegant format.

Rather than offering generic credit-style vouchers, the Experience Cards unlock complete itineraries including the Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Journeys range

Each card represents a fully conceived journey for two guests, from private watchmaking ateliers in Switzerland (£9,900) to oenological explorations in France (£9,100 Bordeaux, £9,180 Champagne).

Once received, travellers are guided by The Luminaire's team to tailor the experience to their interests, ensuring the gift becomes suitably personalised.

This new format responds to a growing desire for gifts that broaden horizons and shape personal legacy. An example would be The Luminaire's Foundation Trip: The Kilimanjaro Challenge" (£3,995) Experience Card, with all proceeds donated to their partner, Virgin Unite.

Adam Sebba, CEO and Founder of The Luminaire, said: "Travel is one of the few gifts that can genuinely change how people see the world, so we wanted to create something that honours that potential. Experience Cards are not simply a convenient way to package a holiday – they are an invitation to curiosity.

"We see these cards being gifted by people who want to offer insight, inspiration and a sense of possibility. At their best, these experiences can spark ideas, restore perspective and create memories that stay with people for life."

For those wanting to simply gift a flexible monetary amount, there is also the option of buying vouchers for £500 upwards – particularly suitable for honeymooners.

The full Experience Card collection is available at: https://www.theluminaire.com/gift-cards

Imagery available here: https://theluminaire.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/theluminaire/Enhl8g64tDVKgSwJho9frMMBiNYG5Mgzy9mAD94eKNItHg?e=NBv1k7

About The Luminaire

The Luminaire designs travel experiences that are led by insiders, blending exceptional access with immersive storytelling, so that curious travellers return richer in understanding, connection, and the kind of stories that stay with them.

The Luminaire Foundation provides cultural stewardship for future generations across natural conservation; cultural preservation; and education. In partnership with Virgin Unite – the independent non-profit foundation of the Virgin Group – 100% of profits from upcoming Foundation trips will go towards global initiatives including The Elders, founded by Nelson Mandela.

The team at The Luminaire is led by travel entrepreneur and CEO, Adam Sebba.

