The LUNA Brand Debuts New "Easy to Love" Campaign Starring Jessica Alba as Brand Fan Turned Ambassador

"When the LUNA Brand approached me to become their new Brand Ambassador and help collaborate on their new campaign, it was an easy yes," said Jessica Alba, actress, entrepreneur, and LUNA Bar Brand Ambassador. "I've loved this bar for years. LUNA Bar reflects what's important to me: quality ingredients, great taste, and an intentional approach to everyday snacking."

"Easy to Love" Campaign Features Brand Ambassador, Jessica Alba

The new "Easy to Love" campaign highlights how LUNA Bar is simply easy to love with the help of Jessica Alba – a real fan-turned-Brand Ambassador. The collaboration is grounded in authenticity as Alba is a genuine LUNA Bar enthusiast who helped bring the campaign to life from concept to execution, bringing her passion for the brand to champion its "Deliciously Good Agenda" on commitment to great taste and quality ingredients.

Launching across TikTok and Instagram, the "Easy to Love" campaign features a series of short and long form social videos (LEMONZEST, Spokesperson, Texture, and Work) that trace Alba's journey from a devoted fan to Brand Ambassador. Throughout the creative, Alba highlights what she loves most about LUNA Bar: standout flavors, quality ingredients, and a convenient bar format that fits seamlessly into her everyday routine.

The multi-platform "Easy to Love" campaign rollout includes organic and paid social across LUNA Bar TikTok and Meta accounts; organic social content on Jessica Alba's Instagram and TikTok; and display and shopper ads at top national retailers.

The LUNA Brand Enters New Deliciously Good Era

Alba's partnership comes as LUNA Bar undergoes one of its most significant transformations since its debut over two decades ago. The new campaign marks the brand's first major creative effort in seven years alongside its first new bar innovation, Berry Bars, in six years. Crafted with organic oats and 7-9 grams of plant-based protein, LUNA bars are available in flavors that deliver on consumer demand for taste including LEMONZEST, LEMONZEST + Blueberry, NUTZ OVER CHOCOLATE Flavored, and Chocolatey Dipped Coconut.

"The debut of our first creative campaign in seven years is the start of a new chapter for the LUNA Brand," said Valerie Van Arkel, Director of Marketing for the LUNA and ZBAR Brands at Mondelēz International. "With LUNA Bar, we're focused on delivering bars with delicious flavors and quality ingredients that fit into your daily routine. From our classic LEMONZEST flavor to our new Berry Bars innovation, LUNA Bar is truly easy to love, and we're thrilled to partner with Jessica Alba as we enter a new chapter."

Flavor Meets Fiber: New LUNA Berry Bars Product Details

The LUNA Brand recently introduced Berry Bars, the brand's first bar innovation in nearly six years. Available in Mixed Berry and Strawberry Banana flavors, LUNA Berry Bars offer real fruit, real deliciousness, 7-8 grams of plant-based protein, and are a good source of fiber with 4 grams per bar, answering consumer demand for delicious fiber options. The new Berry Bars join the brand's iconic lineup, expanding choice while staying true to the LUNA Bar core mission of quality ingredients and great taste.

For more information and the latest on the LUNA Brand, the bar that's easy to love, fans can visit clifbar.com/luna, or follow LUNA Bar on TikTok @LUNABarOfficial and Instagram @LUNABar.

About LUNA Bar:

For 28 years, the CLIF brand has crafted delicious food with quality ingredients under its CLIF BAR, ZBAR, and LUNA BAR brands. In 2022, the CLIF brand became part of the Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ), portfolio of brands empowering people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenue of approximately $36.4 billion, Mondelēz is leading the future of snacking with other iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, belVita, LU, and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA, and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. For more information about LUNA BAR, please visit LUNA | Mondelēz International, Inc. (mondelezinternational.com).

SOURCE Mondelēz International