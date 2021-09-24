The Lundquist Institute receives prestigious CIRM Scholar Research Training Award

"This is monumental and places the Institute among the ranks of leading research centers for innovative stem cell research" said David Meyer, PhD, President and CEO of the Lundquist Institute. "I want to thank the CIRM as well as all those here at TLI who collaborated to submit our successful application. Without a doubt, this grant means that the Institute can now recruit, train and retain the best researchers in regenerative medicine while expanding and enhancing our already groundbreaking work in translational research."

"We are thrilled to have received this distinguished award from CIRM," said Jody Spillane, Administrative Director of the Program and Senior Vice President for Public Affairs. "We are very proud that our program has a very diverse graduate student cohort, 50% of whom are first-generation college students. As the Institute continues to push forward with its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, this grant will help support our students in their careers and as they pursue interests in the field of stem cell research. Coupled with our already in place community outreach programs that are focused on translational research including stem cell research and regenerative medicine, this award will add to the Institute's growing impact as a research powerhouse."

A unique focus of stem cell training at TLI will be on applications to stem cell approaches to developmental programming, which is critical in the pathogenesis of many pediatric and adult-onset conditions.

