The LUXE Group at Oceans Luxury Continues to Smash Local Sales Records

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The LUXE Group, a luxury real estate sales team at Oceans Luxury Realty, has set yet another local sales record almost exactly one year after their first record-smashing sale. In October of 2020, The LUXE Group set the record for the highest single family ocean front home sale price ever recorded in Ormond Beach, with the sale of 489 Ocean Shore Blvd for $3,200,000 (3.2 Million Dollars). Now, they have set the record for highest single-family home sale price ever recorded in all of Volusia County at $5,117,000 (5.117 Million Dollars) for an ocean front estate located at 535 Ocean Shore Blvd, also in Ormond Beach. The previous record in Volusia County stood at $3,800,000 (3.8 Million Dollars).

In 2020, The LUXE Group co-founders, Chris Connors and Kevin Purucker, predicted a continued increase in luxury home sales, since luxury home prices in the area are still considered a value in comparison to large markets such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. That prediction has held true, with a steady increase in luxury home sales throughout 2020 and 2021. "Volusia County offers incredible value in comparison to other markets along the East Coast," Connors says. "We are still in one of the few coastal markets where you can purchase luxury ocean front homes on large lots for far less than you would pay in coastal New England or South Florida." Kevin Purucker agrees, and adds, "We also live in one of the few states east of the Mississippi where there is no state income tax. This is incredibly attractive for buyers in the luxury home market."

535 Ocean Shore Blvd sits on nearly an acre of ocean front property, with 156.5 feet of ocean frontage. The two-story Greek Revival home boasts 8 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, and nearly 16,000 total square feet. The home also features two garages with space for six cars, and an ocean front infinity pool with spa. The home was purchased by an Ohio couple, who according to Connors, "Love the Ormond Beach Area, and felt the time was right to relocate. They plan to expand their charity for disabled dogs, The Trooper Telegraph, into Florida beginning with the Greater Daytona Beach Area." The LUXE group represented the buyers and the sellers in this transaction.

This latest transaction comes in a year where the team has already set the record for their highest sales volume ever, at $41,000,000 (41 Million Dollars) and counting, up from $20,000,000 (20 Million Dollars) in 2020. Purucker and Connors don't see any signs of the market slowing any time soon. "Between the attractive tax structure in the state of Florida and the incredible buying power luxury home buyers have in our local market," says Purucker, "we think 2022 could be yet another record setting year."

About The LUXE Group

The LUXE Group at Oceans Luxury Realty was established in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida in 2018 by Luxury Real Estate Specialists Christopher Connors and Kevin Purucker. The LUXE Group's goals consist of leveraging the partners enthusiasm for innovated web-based video marketing techniques in order to raise the standard for real estate marketing and technology industry-wide. Through these cutting-edge marketing techniques, the team has achieved impressive results that consistently set new sales records, but most importantly, exceed our clients' expectations. For more information about The LUXE Group at Oceans Luxury Realty, visit www.DaytonaLuxuryRealEstate.com, or call 386-299-4043.

