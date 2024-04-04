The Luxe Room Secures #1 Spot on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Rocky Mountain Region with a Staggering 2,800% Revenue Growth

DENVER, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxe Room , a leading Colorado med spa and aesthetics company, has clinched the #1 spot on Inc. Magazine's 2024 Regionals: Rocky Mountain Fastest-Growing Private Companies list, showcasing a remarkable 2,800% revenue growth over two years. This achievement highlights the med spa's commitment to quality, exceptional patient outcomes, and innovative services in the highly competitive aesthetics industry, along with its significant contribution to the economic growth in the Rocky Mountain region.

In an unprecedented display of growth and innovation, The Luxe Room has clinched the #1 spot on Inc. Magazine's esteemed Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list for 2024. This accolade celebrates the most significant achievers among private companies in the vibrant economies of Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. The Luxe Room's remarkable 2,800% revenue increase over two years sets a new benchmark for success in the region.

Brad Mathers, Co-CEO, expressed, "This exciting accolade honors our extraordinary team, who embody our core ethos of prioritizing customer satisfaction above all else. Their professionalism and unwavering dedication to providing exceptional client outcomes are the true driving forces behind our growth, and the significant impact we've been able to make in a highly-competitive industry."

Danielle Mathers, Co-CEO of The Luxe Room, complemented this sentiment, stating, "Our leadership in the Rocky Mountain region is a testament to our team's exceptional commitment to clinical excellence and transformative patient outcomes. Every achievement we celebrate is directly linked to our team's unwavering commitment to not only uphold but also enhance the quality of care we deliver. Our deep appreciation goes out to them for their continuous drive towards excellence, guaranteeing that our patients experience unparalleled care."

For an in-depth look at The Luxe Room and the complete list, visit https://www.inc.com/regionals/rocky-mountain

The Luxe Room, a leading Med Spa based in Colorado with locations in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins, is at the forefront of the aesthetics industry. Known for its exceptional injectable treatments that deliver stunning, natural results, The Luxe Room employs a team of top-tier RN/NP/DNP nurse injectors and licensed medical estheticians. These professionals excel in using innovative and proprietary techniques to enhance clients' natural beauty. With a comprehensive suite of services, including injectables and laser treatments, The Luxe Room is renowned for its commitment to achieving the beautiful, natural-looking results that clients seek.

