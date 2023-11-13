The Luxury Apparel Market size to grow by USD 21.37 billion from 2023 to 2028, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Dolce and Gabbana SRL, Kering SA and Levi Strauss, and many more- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury apparel market is estimated to grow by USD 21.37 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.66%. The luxury apparel market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer luxury apparel market are 3.1 Phillip Lim Retail LLC, Burberry Group Plc, Chanel Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana SRL, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hanesbrands Inc., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pearl Global Ltd., Prada S.p.A, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Salvatore Ferragamo Spa, Tapestry Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., VF Corp., Zara, and Hennes and Mauritz AB. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Luxury Apparel Market 2024-2028
Company Offering:

  • Dolce and Gabbana SRL: The company offers luxury apparel products such as Large Sicily Soft handbags, Calfskin pumps, coats, and jackets.
  • Kering SA: The company offers luxury apparel such as Belts, women's shoes, watches, Saut Hermès sugar bowl, and many more.
  • Levi Strauss and Co.: The company offers luxury apparel products such as Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, and Gucci.
The geography segment is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. An ecosystem for luxury industries has been set up by a number of European countries such as France and Italy, the UK, and Germany. In addition, with a significant portion of wealthy people from around the world covered by it, Europe's premium clothing market has great potential for growth.

  • Impactful driver- Rising disposable income in emerging countries
  • Key Trend - Growing popularity of luxury sportswear
  • Major Challenges - The increasing trend of purchasing resale luxury apparel products

 Market Segmentation

In the luxury apparel market, the distribution channel segment is classified into offline and online. The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In offline channels, the customer will value the possibility of touching and feeling fabrics, testing clothes, or receiving personal support from experienced sales representatives. Moreover, the luxury apparel distribution in the offline segment comprises a broad range of retail formats such as high-end department stores, luxury brand boutiques, concept stores, and flagship stores.

Luxury Apparel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.24

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, China, France, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

