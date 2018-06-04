The Luxury Collection Debuts Its First Ever Hotel In Savannah, Georgia

BETHESDA, Md., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, today announced with its partner Flank, a New York City-based design and development firm, that Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah is now open and accepting reservations. Nestled among ardent squares in the heart of the city's Historic District, Perry Lane Hotel is The Luxury Collection's first hotel in Savannah, offering travelers a contemporary luxury experience in a destination steeped in rich history.

"The opening of Perry Lane Hotel is a significant milestone for The Luxury Collection, marking the brand's debut in Savannah and showcasing our commitment to delivering authentic experiences to global explorers in the most coveted destinations in North America and around the world," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "Perry Lane Hotel brings to life Savannah's roots in an indigenous way, and we are delighted to become a part of this iconic city's vibrant culture."

WORLDLY STYLE MEETS SOUTHERN WARMTH

The new Perry Lane Hotel is the vision of a fictional muse, Adelaide Harcourt, whose life experiences, travels and love of Savannah inspired the hotel's design and whimsical art collection, which is eclectic, worldly and peculiar. Built to mirror the aesthetic of Savannah's traditional manor houses, The Luxury Collection's Perry Lane Hotel balances a modern sophistication with the beautiful heritage and culture of Georgia's first city. Under the interior design direction of Flank, Perry Lane Hotel reflects the culturally-rich destination of Savannah as a major port city in the 18th and 19th centuries and embodies the vibe of an authentic manor house.

"Throughout this exciting process we knew that Perry Lane Hotel was going to offer our guests a rich sense of place at every turn," said Jon Kully, Managing Partner of Flank and Owner of Perry Lane Hotel. "Now we open our doors, offering explorers and collectors a place to discover all that makes Savannah one of the most sought-after destinations in the country."

Residential design elements and rich textures decorate the hotel's 167 rooms and 12 suites, alongside a collection of maps, travel mementos and antique décor. Oversized guest room windows allow natural sunlight to illuminate lush fabrics and Frette Italian bed linens, leather headboards and deeply hued walls adorned with notable artwork that varies from room to room.

"Our hotel is an irresistible destination for discovering the Southern warmth and worldly style of Savannah," said Pritpal Singh, General Manager of Perry Lane Hotel. "We are excited to introduce our guests to a city with incredible history, culture and personality. Perry Lane Hotel is a visionary hotel for Savannah, where we hope locals and travelers will continue to return to time and again, collecting memories and experiences they will pass on to future generations."

UNEXPECTED EPICUREAN EXPERIENCES

Variety and quality take center stage at The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market, located within Perry Lane Hotel. Brought to Savannah by Denver-based Sage Restaurant Group, the all-day American brasserie features Southern-influenced cuisine with menu items celebrating the city's storied roots and bold originality. From fresh fish to wild foraged mushrooms, The Emporium's Kitchen & Wine Market showcases locally-sourced ingredients and signature dishes such as Cocquilles St. Jacques, local Flounder en Papillote, Rabbit Ragout with house-made Pappardelle and Fruits de Mer Tower. Boasting offerings that are approachable, curated and highly diverse, The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market features a wine shop and market with gourmet sandwiches, artisanal cheeses and charcuterie. The Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market is also home to Bowerbird Coffee, a vibrant coffee shop by Sage Restaurant Group in partnership with Savannah-based Perc Coffee Roasters.

Nestled inside the hotel, The Wayward is a fresh take on the neighborhood watering hole, featuring a modern approach to hand-crafted cocktails. The Wayward is an unexpected turn of expression, from renegade art, music and décor both highbrow and lowbrow. Adjacent to the hotel's karaoke room and arcade, the bar's cozy ambiance is refined but a bit off beat, embarking casual elegance mixed with a touch of rebellion. The Wayward invites visitors to throw social norms out the window and relish in the ebb and flow of The Wayward way.

Peregrin, the coveted rooftop bar at Perry Lane Hotel, is modern sophistication at its best, featuring exquisite views of the cityscape, premium cocktails and a curated wine list. Offering lawn games amid an intriguing backdrop, the all-weather, open-air spot is a world of refinement and playful intrigue, thrilling both locals and travelers alike.

WHIMSICAL WEDDINGS AND EVENTS

Combining the elegance of a modern luxury hotel with expertise in planning, Perry Lane Hotel offers 8,900 square feet of extravagant indoor and lush outdoor event spaces. Set atop the hotel, the glass-enclosed ballroom is the ultimate backdrop for a wedding or social celebration. With 3,000 square feet of space and breathtaking views of Savannah, the ballroom and its outdoor terrace can host events for up to 200 people.

Perry Lane Hotel's naturally lit meeting spaces and private dining options are ideal settings for corporate retreats in Savannah. With flexible seating options, these spaces can be customized for a wide range of meetings and events, from educational seminars to round table discussions.

"At Perry Lane Hotel, we're offering our guests a one-of-a-kind experience," said Singh. "More than a supremely comfortable stay, we offer service and atmosphere that truly considers and anticipates guests' needs. More than stylish accommodations and ideal location, we are an intimate representation of this beautiful city and its many, many stories."

Opening rates start at $239 per night, plus tax and service. For more information, please call 912-415-9000 or visit www.luxurycollection.com/perrylane.

