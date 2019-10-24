The Luxury Collection Unveils Limited-Edition Travel Sets By Cult-Favorite Cashmere Brand Lingua Franca

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts today unveiled an exclusive line of cashmere travel sets in collaboration with Rachelle Hruska MacPherson and her coveted cashmere clothing brand, Lingua Franca.

Lingua Franca x The Luxury Collection Travel Sets

The limited-edition capsule collection, Lingua Franca x The Luxury Collection Travel Sets, includes three kits of beautiful cashmere essentials that speak to the art of travel and are inspired by The Luxury Collection's dedication to encouraging Global Explorers to explore new destinations and seek out uncharted experiences and new adventures. Each set is hand embroidered and feature Lingua Franca's first-ever travel-inspired phrases. Lingua Franca, which stands for "Common Language," is the brainchild of American entrepreneur and designer, Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, who created the highly followed brand with the goal of connecting individuals to local cultures and trends through her designs, just as The Luxury Collection does through their storied hotels.

The Lingua Franca x The Luxury Collection Travel Sets each contain a blanket, socks, embroidered eye mask and travel bag with zip closure, all of which are 100% cashmere and hand-sewn. The kits, in the colors navy, black and tan reflect the experiential luxury that an individual seeks when planning their next getaway, while also allowing travelers a chic way to relax throughout their travels. Available in three different styles, the sets feature fun phrases including:

Travel Bag: "Wake Me For Champagne" + Mask: "Seat 1A," a subtle yet playful nod to the glamour of traveling in First Class

Travel Bag: "Travel Light, Be Heavy" + Mask: "I'm Out," made for jetsetters who truly immerse themselves in their destinations, and as a result always need that precious sleep on the plane

Travel Bag: "Where to Next?" + Mask: "Wheels Up", perfect for global explorers who are always seeking out their next adventure

"Lingua Franca is an overarching thread that allows people to connect no matter where they are in the world, and The Luxury Collection embodies this through their stunning hotels that permits travelers to gain a profound understanding of destinations, no matter where they are in the world," said Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, CEO and Founder of Lingua Franca. "For me, this was the perfect collaboration as both brands help to tell the same story and bring people of all cultures, beliefs, and backgrounds together by creating an opportunity to connect through a common language."

"Rachelle shares our passion for bringing people together through a desire to connect with local culture, but also because she embodies the courageous spirit, exceptional talent, and love for exploration that all of our avid travelers share," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "This collaboration was a natural one, as Lingua Franca believes in The Luxury Collection's core passions, and Rachelle continually strives to connect people through her designs."

The limited-edition Lingua Franca x The Luxury Collection Travel Sets are sustainably sourced and made of fair trade, luxury cashmere. Each kit is personally hand-stitched by women in New York City. The sets come in one convenient size and are exclusively available for purchase on www.luxurycollectionstore.com. Each piece in the collection retails for USD $425.

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble, recently surpassing 100 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram .

About Rachelle Hruska MacPherson

Rachelle is an American new media entrepreneur. She is the co-founder and CEO of GuestofaGuest.com and Lingua Franca. In 2011, Fast Company named Hruska the one of the Most Influential Women in Technology. In January 2013, the New York Post included Hruska as one of their 13 Under 30 Women to Watch. In 2016, Hruska launched Lingua Franca, a New-York based fashion label that produces items with hand-embroidered words. Her first sweater said "Booyah" and gained attention when Hruska posted it on Instagram. Hruska later expanded her line to include resistance sweaters including one worn by Connie Britton at the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.marriott.com

