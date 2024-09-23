The Lyric Theatre Selects Etix as New Ticketing Partner

Collaboration Aims to Enhance the Patron Experience through Technology,

BALTIMORE, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lyric Theatre has announced a new partnership with North America's leading independent ticketing provider Etix. The Baltimore-based non-profit performing arts center and live entertainment venue will use Etix's web-based ticketing suite to sell admissions online and on-site.

"Etix's dedication to supporting and uplifting independent venues perfectly aligns with our core mission to provide world-class entertainment at Baltimore's legendary Lyric Theatre," said Chris Heacock, general manager at the Lyric Theatre. "Their innovative technology and commitment to client support and customer service provide the support we need in a ticketing partnership as we continue elevating our role in Baltimore's arts community."

The Lyric opened in 1894 and is located in the historic Mount Vernon neighborhood of Baltimore, Maryland, presenting concerts, events, and live entertainment. The venue has evolved over time and now mixes its historic setting with modern stage technology and the latest conveniences for its patrons.

"Etix is deeply committed to preserving the legacy of independent venues, and fundamentally understands the need for agile technology that doesn't sacrifice the core mission values of historic community spaces," commented Travis Janovich, CEO and Founder of Etix. "We are excited and proud to partner with the Lyric Theatre and its long-standing tradition of bringing unforgettable performances to the Baltimore community."

Tickets for the Lyric will be available online at lyricbaltimore.com and etix.com starting October 1, 2024. Customers who have previously purchased tickets through our previous ticketing provider will be notified directly with instructions on how to obtain new tickets within the Etix platform.

