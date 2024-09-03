The M Factor: A first-of-its-kind documentary on menopause debuts

Documentary to air on PBS, with community screenings across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause" is a groundbreaking documentary that will empower and educate the 1.1 billion women worldwide who will be in menopause by 2025.

The film, by Emmy-Award-winning filmmaker Jacoba Atlas and executive producers, Emmy Award-winning journalist Tamsen Fadal, Peabody- Award winning filmmaker Denise Pines, and Emmy Award-winning producer Joanne LaMarca Mathisen, premieres on PBS October 17th (check local listings), in advance of World Menopause Day.

"The M Factor" features renowned doctors, workplace advocates and leading advocates for women's health addressing questions that have long plagued women. Women from all walks of life reveal the physical and mental anguish they live with every day. The film also sheds light on disparities faced by Black and Brown women as they assess their treatment options.

Doctors and policymakers speak out on changes that need to be made, especially in the workplace, where roughly 44% of women are over the age of 45. Experts include Neuroscientist Dr. Lisa Mosconi, Certified Menopause Practitioner Dr. Sharon Malone and Delta Dental's CEO and president Sarah Chavarria.

Menopause is a lifelong transition with significant health risks, including cardiovascular disease, bone loss, and dementia. Despite its universality, the U.S. healthcare system often inadequately prepares physicians to address menopause, leading to the dismissal of legitimate health concerns as age-related issues resulting in silence and suffering for millions of women.

"Every single woman will go through menopause," comments executive producers Denise Pines and Tamsen Fadal. "The neglect, ridicule, or shaming of debilitating symptoms is unacceptable and impacts more than just an individual woman's well-being."

Produced by Women in the Room Productions and Take Flight Productions, "The M Factor" aims to educate and empower women to seek proper healthcare support. Funding support provided by the Metta Fund and private donors.

The producers are launching a 20-city screening tour, ensuring "The M Factor" sparks conversations and drives change in women's midlife wellness.

The latest updates on www.themfactorfilm.com.

