The M Family Foundation Achieves Record-Breaking Support and Participation in 8th Annual Superhero Race Against Cancer.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The M Family Foundation is thrilled to announce the success of its 8th annual Superhero Race Against Cancer. The event brought together a passionate community of nearly 600 participants, uniting for a common cause: supporting families affected by pediatric and ovarian cancer. The event, combined with other September initiatives, raised a record-breaking $124,602.11 to aid families in need, a testament to the foundation's mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those battling cancer.

M Family Foundation Logo

Held during September, Ovarian Cancer and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the event attracted participants nationwide and even as far as Italy. Notably, this year set new records in all areas, including attendance, funds raised, volunteers, and sponsorships, with 25 companies contributing to the foundation's initiatives.

"We were overwhelmed by the community's passion and support," shared Lyndsey Berry, M Family Foundation's Director of Outreach. "This year, we not only shattered records in participation and donations but also in the impact we made. The event showcased the strength that comes from unity, and it underscored our shared belief in a brighter future for families facing a cancer diagnosis."

Throughout September, the foundation amplified its support with a series of initiatives. Key highlights include:

Awareness Campaigns : A pediatric cancer awareness billboard in Palm Beach and social media campaigns to educate and inspire the public.

: A pediatric cancer awareness billboard in and social media campaigns to educate and inspire the public. Support Initiatives : Funding essentials such as rent, utilities, and grocery cards for multiple families in October, extending the foundation's reach beyond the race.

: Funding essentials such as rent, utilities, and grocery cards for multiple families in October, extending the foundation's reach beyond the race. Family Experiences: 18 VIP Disney tours for honoree families, family vacations, and Disney tickets to uplift families and provide joy-filled experiences.

Looking Forward

M Family Foundation has assisted 36 families to date, doubling its impact from the previous year. The generosity of the community and sponsors has not only provided financial support but also fostered an enduring network of care and encouragement.

The M Family Foundation extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated, volunteered, donated, and sponsored this year's event. With the overwhelming success of the Superhero Race Against Cancer, the foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting families year-round.

This record-breaking event has highlighted the power of collective action and compassion, embodying the mission of the M Family Foundation to bring hope, strength, and support to those who need it most.

M Family Co-Founder and Cancer Advocate Kelly McCarthy shared, "At the heart of what we do is standing shoulder to shoulder with families, becoming family ourselves. We care deeply, we uplift, we listen, we create memories, and we provide support when it's needed most. Above all, M Family's greatest strength is truly being FAMILY."

About the M Family Foundation

The M Family Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for ovarian cancer and pediatric cancer. Through diverse events and donor outreach, the foundation provides social support, financial assistance, and personalized experiences, striving to make a meaningful impact on the lives of affected families. While we do not have a cure, we can reduce stress and create moments that matter!

Contact Information:

For more information, to register, or to donate, visit mfamilyfoundation.org.

Lyndsey Berry

Director of Outreach

[email protected]

(770) 401-1258

Media Contact:

Nicole Meyer

Marketing Coordinator

[email protected]

(407) 902-1742

SOURCE M Family Foundation