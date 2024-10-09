The Maas Clinic Announces Dr. Rajaie Hazboun as New Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgeon

With Dr. Hazboun's Arrival, The Maas Clinic Now Offers Breast and Body Contouring in Addition to Facial Cosmetic Procedures

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maas Clinic , founded by world-renowned facial plastic and aesthetic surgeon and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), Dr. Corey Maas, announced today the addition of Dr. Rajaie Hazboun, a distinguished, fellowship-trained plastic, aesthetic, and reconstructive surgeon. Dr. Hazboun brings a wealth of expertise and a patient-centered approach to The Maas Clinic, where he will focus on providing exceptional care in breast, body, and facial surgery.

Dr. Hazboun, a board-certified plastic surgeon, has over ten years of specialized experience in general, plastic, aesthetic, and reconstructive surgery. He completed an eight-year general and plastic surgery residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas, and a fellowship in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery at the Plastic Surgery Center in Sacramento, California. A resident member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and Society of Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons, he is acclaimed for his specialization in multiple cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including:

Facial Surgery : Skilled in facelifts and rhinoplasty.

: Skilled in facelifts and rhinoplasty. Breast Procedures : Breast augmentation, lifts, and reconstruction.

: Breast augmentation, lifts, and reconstruction. Body Contouring : Expert in 'mommy makeovers,' tummy tucks, and liposuction.

: Expert in 'mommy makeovers,' tummy tucks, and liposuction. Non-Invasive Treatments: Specialist in minimally invasive procedures such as Aveli to treat cellulite and Renuvion for body tightening during or after liposuction surgery.

Dr. Hazboun is passionate about cosmetic and reconstructive facial, breast, and body surgery. He is an expert in breast reconstruction and Mohs surgery and is dedicated to employing advanced methods to ensure patients receive the most effective care in plastic surgery.

"After an extensive search for a surgeon with an artistic approach to aesthetic procedures, I have found a kindred spirit in Dr. Hazboun," said The Maas Clinic founder, Dr. Corey Maas. "His vast experience and thoughtful and compassionate demeanor align perfectly with The Maas Clinic's commitment to excellence in patient care, communication, and outcomes."

Dr. Hazboun emphasizes the uniqueness of each patient's journey, focusing on enhancing their natural beauty. His approach combines cutting-edge techniques with an unwavering dedication to quality and safety, aiming to exceed patient expectations.

"I am thrilled to join The Maas Clinic alongside Dr. Maas and to bring my skills and passion for plastic surgery to this esteemed practice," says Dr. Hazboun. "My goal is to provide my patients with the highest quality care and the most advanced techniques in plastic surgery. I look forward to building lasting relationships with my patients and helping them achieve their aesthetic and reconstructive goals."

Dr. Corey S. Maas is a double board-certified surgeon in facial plastic, aesthetic, reconstructive, and head and neck surgery. In 2001, he established The Maas Clinic for Aesthetic and Facial Plastic Surgery in San Francisco. A distinguished leader in his field, Dr. Maas served as the President of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in 2021 and the President of the California Society of Facial Plastic Surgery in 2020. He is currently a board member of both organizations. He also serves as the Medical Director of The Appearance Care Center, a state-of-the-art medical day spa affiliated with The Maas Clinic.

For more information about The Maas Clinic or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Rajaie Hazboun, please visit www.maasclinic.com .

About The Maas Clinic

Based in San Francisco, The Maas Clinic is a premier provider of plastic, aesthetic, and reconstructive surgical services dedicated to delivering exceptional care through advanced techniques and personalized treatment plans. With a focus on quality, safety, and patient satisfaction, The Maas Clinic is a leader in transforming and enhancing lives through expert medical care.

