The Maas Clinic to Host Public Seminar for Women on Integrating Hormone Health with Aesthetic Goals

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maas Clinic, a leading plastic surgery services provider in San Francisco, will host a public educational seminar to inspire and empower women on their journey to holistic health and beauty. The seminar, entitled, 'The Complete Healthy & Beautiful You: Hormones and Aesthetic Goals,' will feature expert speakers in facial aesthetics, body-focused plastic surgery, and integrative gynecology, offering valuable insights for anyone seeking to enhance their health and confidence.

Event Details:

Dr. Corey Maas (left), Dr. Ricki Pollycove (center), and Dr. Rajaie Hazboun to host a public seminar for women on integrating hormone health with aesthetic goals. The seminar is being held on January 15, 2025 at the Maas Clinic in San Francisco.

Date:

January 15, 2025 Location:

The Maas Clinic, 2400 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA 94115 Time:

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. - Clinic tours begin at 6 p.m. Seminar begins at 7 p.m. Cost:

About the Seminar:

This seminar brings together three distinguished experts to share insights, practical tips, and the latest advancements in their respective fields:

Dr. Ricki Pollycove, MD — An obstetrician-gynecologist at San Francisco Integrative Gynecology, Dr. Pollycove will discuss healthy lifestyle choices and bioidentical hormones.

Dr. Corey Maas, MD — A double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of The Maas Clinic, Dr. Maas will discuss anti-aging treatments, including minimally invasive and surgical options for the face and neck.

Dr. Rajaie Hazboun , MD — a fellowship-trained plastic surgeon at The Maas Clinic will cover both surgical and non-surgical solutions including body contouring.

What Attendees Will Learn:

How to create a personalized approach to health and beauty.

The relationship between hormonal balance and beauty goals.

Facial and body aesthetic procedure options.

The seminar will conclude with a live Q&A session, during which attendees will have the chance to interact directly with the panel of doctors.

Why Attend?

This event provides a unique opportunity for individuals to gain a deeper understanding of the synergy between health and beauty. Attendees will leave with actionable insights, whether exploring cosmetic procedures or seeking to optimize their overall well-being.

The event will include a raffle with treatment giveaways and gift bags for the first 25 arrivals, featuring health and beauty products from attending vendors. Raffle giveaways include a complimentary VISIA skin analysis, complimentary skin consultations, skincare products from MaasMD & WarrenMD, and books on menopause and female health. Beverages and hors d'oeuvres will be served.

"Successful surgical outcomes are closely linked to a patient's overall health, and in particular for women, achieving optimal hormonal balance is key to ensuring the best results," said Dr. Maas. "By addressing hormonal imbalances prior to surgery, women can enhance recovery, reduce complications, and support long-term well-being."

RSVP Information

Seating for the seminar is limited, and early registration is encouraged. To RSVP, visit the seminar registration website . For more information, contact The Maas Clinic at www.maasclinic.com .

About The Maas Clinic

Based in San Francisco, The Maas Clinic is a premier provider of plastic, aesthetic, and reconstructive surgical services dedicated to delivering exceptional care through advanced techniques and personalized treatment plans. With a focus on quality, safety, and patient satisfaction, The Maas Clinic is a leader in transforming and enhancing lives through expert medical care. Learn more at www.maasclinic.com .

Media Contact:

Tim McDowd

PR, The Maas Clinic

[email protected]

503-826-4749

SOURCE The Maas Clinic