The Macallan Celebrates the Year of the Rat with the Release of a Limited Edition Lunar New Year Gift Set

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macallan has revealed a stunning new limited-edition gift set for the Double Cask 12 Years Old to celebrate the forthcoming Lunar New Year. Now in its third year, the Year of the Rat package joins the annual series to commemorate the zodiac on the Chinese calendar.

Featuring two bottles of The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, the Lunar New Year gift box and label showcase traditional knots with an artistic representation of the rat zodiac symbol. The center of the knot is accented with red and gold, traditional colors in Lunar New Year celebrations. A symbol of longevity and eternity, knots have a long history and symbolic meaning within Asian culture.

The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old limited edition Lunar New Year pack will be available to buy from selected retailers across the USA for a suggested retail price of $140.

Tasting Notes:

Color: Harvest sun

Nose: Creamy butterscotch, candied orange and vanilla custard

Palate: Honey, spices and citrus, balanced with raisins and caramel

Finish: Oak lingers, warm, sweet and drying

ABV: 43%

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is one of the worlds' most admired and awarded single malt whiskies. The reputation of The Macallan is based on a product of outstanding quality and distinctive character. An obsession with excellence has been the hallmark of The Macallan since its founding, by Alexander Reid, on a plateau above the river Spey in north-east Scotland.

In May 2018, The Macallan unveiled its new £140 million distillery and visitor experience on its Speyside estate, increasing investment in whisky, warehousing and in The Macallan's signature sherry-seasoned oak casks. The striking contemporary architecture, cut into the slope of the land, takes its cues from ancient Scottish hills. It stands nearby Easter Elchies House, the Highland Manor built in 1700 which has been The Macallan's spiritual home since 1824. The new distillery marks an important milestone, recognizing the significant journey of The Macallan since 1824 and marking an exciting new chapter in the evolution of the luxury single malt."

