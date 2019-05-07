The Macallan Launches The World's Best Scotch Experiences

Created in collaboration with culinary and mixology tastemakers, The World's Best Scotch Experiences aims to showcase the most elevated Macallan experiences from Manhattan to Mexico City and beyond through a unique video series. From a four-course tasting menu, to an immersive, table-side cocktail creation, The World's Best Scotch Experiences will leave guests with sensational memories that can never be replicated and will provide viewers with a behind the scenes look at these remarkable creations.

Guests will be able to sip whisky from a 3D printed serving vessel, enjoy cocktails that will transport them to the Spanish forests where the story of The Macallan begins through handmade casks, sit table-side for an immersive cocktail experience over an iconic revolving dance floor and more. Each experience is truly unique and tailored between The Macallan and the tastemakers.

Every moment highlighted on The World's Best Scotch Experiences features an innovative chef or bartender at the height of their craft, demonstrating their talents paired with unique stories. Each detail, from the sourcing of ingredients to glassware has been carefully curated to ensure every part of the experience reflects the outstanding quality and distinctive character found in The Macallan.

"As the leading single malt Scotch whisky, we strive to lead the way when it comes to new, immersive experiences, which in turn creates memorable moments and long lasting success for The Macallan," said Alexis Calero, Key City & Spiritual Homes Manager at The Macallan. "Through The World's Best Scotch Experiences series, we were able to create and collaborate with chefs and mixologists that share the same passion we have for creating unique experiences and memories that bring The Macallan to life in an unforgettable way."

Starting today, consumers around the world will be able to try The World's Best Scotch Experiences across six key cities including New York, Chicago, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles and Mexico City.

To view all of The World's Best Scotch Experiences, viewers can tune into US Macallan YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and follow along with the hashtag #DestinationMacallan, to view short, documentary-style films.

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824 in the heart of Speyside, The Macallan was one of the first distilleries in Scotland to be legally licensed. Since then it has built a reputation as one of the world's finest single malt whiskies. The story of The Macallan is built on the Six Pillars, each influencing the whisky in its own distinct way. From the spiritual home of Easter Elchies House; curiously small stills giving richness to the pure spirit; finest cut or the best of the best of the distillation, to exceptional oak casks which account for up to 80% of the final flavor in the whisky; natural color and finally peerless spirit, The Macallan itself.

Wood sits at the heart of The Macallan. The vital contributing influences of Spain, North America and Scotland, together with true mastery, set it apart from the rest. For more information on The Macallan, visit www.themacallan.com/en-us. The Macallan can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

