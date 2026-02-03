THE MACALLAN PRESENTS THE DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER 55TH ANNIVERSARY RELEASE, REUNITING TWO ICONS IN A CELEBRATION OF JAMES BOND'S CINEMATIC LEGACY

Inspired by the intrigue and artistry of Diamonds Are Forever, this limited edition release celebrates the creative legacy between The Macallan and James Bond, uniting craftsmanship, innovation and cinematic heritage in a single malt of remarkable depth.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macallan has unveiled a new single malt Scotch whisky expression: The Macallan Diamonds Are Forever 55th Anniversary Release. Marking 55 years since the film lit up the silver screen, this release celebrates connoisseurship, with a shared appreciation for craftsmanship, innovation, and storytelling that connects The Macallan and James Bond.

Following The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release in 2022, this expression continues the creative collaboration between the two iconic brands. Crafted by Whisky Maker Russell Greig, the release draws direct inspiration from the Diamonds Are Forever narrative, including Bond's knowledge of wine.

Distilled in 2-007 and matured for 18 years, the whisky mirrors the intrigue, duality, and narrative turns that define both modern innovators – where not everything is as it seems. Bespoke hybrid casks – crafted from sherry seasoned European and American oak – are complemented with the novel inclusion of casks made from American oak which previously held red wine. This selection reflects moments in the film where Bond's command of wine allows him to uncover vital clues. Together, the casks reveal a whisky shaped by true mastery – a whisky of bold depth and light sweetness, showcasing innovation in technique and craftsmanship.

On the nose, the expression presents polished oak, vanilla bean, and rich dried fruits. The palate opens with smooth layers of caramel and cocoa-dusted truffles, revealing fruit-driven complexity and a hint of nutmeg before a long, refined finish.

Russell Greig, The Macallan Whisky Maker, commented: "Like Bond himself, this whisky holds its secrets. It may appear dark and mysterious, yet on the palate it surprises with elegance and lightness. Each cask adds a layer to the story – a reflection of the film's twists and turns, and a testament to the shared spirit of innovation that connects The Macallan and James Bond."

Bottled at 45.5% ABV, the whisky's natural color evokes the red and orange Aztec sandstone of the Nevada desert – a nod to the film's iconic Las Vegas setting. The striking design of the bottle and presentation box draws directly from the Diamonds Are Forever production art in the official Bond archives. From the laser-beam satellite to the film's opening title sequence, the packaging offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of James Bond, reflecting The Macallan's mastery of storytelling through both craft and design.

Jaume Ferras, Creative Director, The Macallan said: "The Macallan has a long-standing connection with film and television, appearing in over 290 productions across the years. It is a privilege to honor the enduring legacy of James Bond in cinema, with stories and characters that continue to inspire audiences around the world.

"With this release, we honor that legacy – capturing the intrigue, elegance and innovative spirit that define Diamonds Are Forever. It is a celebration of timeless storytelling, brought to life through the craft and character that connect The Macallan and James Bond."

The Macallan Diamonds Are Forever 55th Anniversary Release will be available beginning today, exclusively via www.themacallan.com and at The Macallan Estate Boutique, for an SRP of $750. Following this initial launch, the expression will be available at select national and local U.S. retailers starting March 2026.

To be the first to know about special limited releases with a rich story like The Macallan Diamonds are Forever 55th Anniversary Release, consumers are invited to join The Macallan Society .

Whisky Maker's Notes

Nose: Sophisticated notes of sweet polished oak, vanilla bean and rich dried fruits.

Sophisticated notes of sweet polished oak, vanilla bean and rich dried fruits. Taste/Palate: A smooth and welcoming introduction of creamy vanilla and caramel. Hints of cocoa powder coated champagne truffles, coffee, dried fruit like figs, berries and apricots. Subtle spices follow creating a complex profile.

A smooth and welcoming introduction of creamy vanilla and caramel. Hints of cocoa powder coated champagne truffles, coffee, dried fruit like figs, berries and apricots. Subtle spices follow creating a complex profile. Finish: Long and refined with a lingering warmth.

Long and refined with a lingering warmth. Natural Color: Nevada Rock.

Nevada Rock. ABV: 45.5%

45.5% Age: Distilled in 2-007, Aged 18 Years

Distilled in 2-007, Aged 18 Years Whisky Maker: Russell Greig

