The Macallan Unveils Edition No. 5 Whisky and The Macallan Edition Purple

The Creation of Whisky and Color

As one of the only whiskies to use 100% natural color, The Macallan exceptional whiskies are characterized from their time spent in the very best casks; maturing, nurturing and developing unique flavors, aromas and hues. To celebrate the whiskies' natural color and the release of Edition No. 5, The Macallan partnered with the world renowned color experts at the Pantone Color Institute to create The Macallan Edition Purple, a uniquely bold and complex shade; reflecting an enigmatic, multi-faceted and intricate combination of color.

With The Macallan Edition No. 5, it is the complexity and precision of the whisky-making process which defines this color creation; showcasing the infinite hues, creativity and expertise which harnesses the natural color of The Macallan.

"We can find much common ground between whisky making and color creation and with Edition No. 5 we have been able to explore and celebrate these two art forms," said Sarah Burgess, The Macallan Whisky Maker. "Whilst color development starts with mixing basic colors with precision to achieve different shades, for whisky making, it is the knowledge and understanding of a specific palette of colors from the cask which is the starting point. From here we can craft the desired character and specific color of the final whisky."

Commenting on the collaboration, Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, said, "As the rainbow's most complex color, purple naturally felt like the ideal shade to highlight the equally complex process involved in The Macallan's whisky making. This new vibrant shade developed for Edition No. 5, brings to life the exquisite combination of distinctive natural hues found in this whisky."

Only American oak casks were handpicked for this single malt, primarily for their color, in order to deliver a whisky with a wonderfully full flavor. The result is a beautiful, sunlit barley color that is accompanied by an intriguingly intense flavor profile that hosts sweet notes of caramel and fresh fruit combined with oak spices.

The Macallan Edition No. 5 will be available in the U.S. market and select global markets starting this September for a suggested retail price of $120.

The Macallan Whisky & Color Experience

In celebration of natural color, The Macallan Scotch Whisky collaborated with world renowned color experts, the Pantone Color Institute, to create a uniquely bold and complex color for the release of a new whisky, The Macallan Edition No. 5. To commemorate this special launch and partnership with Pantone®, The Macallan is bringing its Edition No. 5 expression and The Macallan Edition Purple color to life with a one-of-a-kind exhibit exploring the art and science of whisky and color making in New York City this September.

In this exhibit, you'll discover the art and science behind whisky and color creation and how the new Pantone shade was inspired by The Macallan's complex whisky making process and their 100% natural color resulting from the oak casks in which the whisky is matured. As part of the experience, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a sample of The Macallan's newly released Edition No. 5 whisky along with a snack. Guests must be 21 to participate.

Sign up here for The Macallan New Masters to pre-register for the event. When you pre-register, you will be given priority access, and an extra dram of The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old. If you happen to already be a New Masters member, you're automatically pre-registered for the experience and no sign-up is required.

What: The Macallan Whisky & Color Experience

Where: The Oculus at Westfield World Trade

Date: September 18th - September 20th

Time: 1:00pm - 7:00pm ET

Edition No. 5 Tasting Notes

Color: Sunlit barley

Aroma: Vanilla and toffee with notes of oak, nutmeg and ginger and lemon basil and pear.

Palate: Fresh and sweet with caramel moving into poached peaches and ripe pear. Quickly followed by a toffee sweetness with light oak spices in the form of nutmeg and hints of ginger in the background.

Finish: Long and sweet.

ABV: 48.5%

For further information visit www.themacallan.com/en-us

Join in on the experience of the whisky and color creation at @USMacallan and #MacallanCreates.

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is one of the worlds' most admired and awarded single malt whiskies. The reputation of The Macallan is based on a product of outstanding quality and distinctive character. An obsession with excellence has been the hallmark of The Macallan since its founding, by Alexander Reid, on a plateau above the river Spey in north-east Scotland.

In May 2018, The Macallan unveiled its new £140 million distillery and visitor experience on its Speyside estate, increasing investment in whisky, warehousing and in The Macallan's signature sherry-seasoned oak casks. The striking contemporary architecture, cut into the slope of the land, takes its cues from ancient Scottish hills. It stands nearby Easter Elchies House, the Highland Manor built in 1700 which has been The Macallan's spiritual home since 1824. The new distillery marks an important milestone, recognising the significant journey of The Macallan since 1824 and marking an exciting new chapter in the evolution of the luxury single malt."

www.themacallan.com

© 2019 The Macallan Distillers Limited, The Macallan ® Scotch Whisky, Imported by Edrington Americas, New York, NY. PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

About Pantone Color Institute and Pantone

The Pantone Color Institute highlights the top seasonal runway colors, selects the Pantone Color of the Year, forecasts global color trends, and advises companies on color for product and brand visual identity. Through seasonal trend forecasts, color psychology, and color consulting, the Pantone Color Institute partners with global brands to effectively leverage the power, psychology, and emotion of color in their design strategy. Pantone provides a universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization. Connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn.

www.pantone.com

Contact: TheMacallan@mbooth.com

SOURCE The Macallan

Related Links

http://www.themacallan.com/en-us

