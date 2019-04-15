LONDON, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Vendors in the global machine safeguarding solutions market have traditionally relied on conventional solutions such as physical barriers, emergency stop switches, and two-hand control switches. Vendors in the market are increasingly offering products that increase the effectiveness of machine safeguarding solutions. These solutions automate the process of stopping machines and ensure the safety of workers. Light curtains, interlock switches, PLCs, and input/output blocks can send important data back and forth with this solution. Thus, machine safeguarding solutions are increasingly becoming a part of industrial automation systems. Analysts have predicted that the machine safeguarding solutions market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growth of end- user industries

Manufacturing of consumer and industrial goods requires several machining operations such as milling, grinding, boring, and bending. These operations are performed using machine tools such as mills, boring tools, cutting tools, and punching tools. Thus, with the growth in sales of machine tools and motion and drive systems, the demand for machine safeguarding solutions is increasing.

Poor implementation of workplace safety norms in developing countries

Most of the developing countries are characterized by a poor track record of workplace safety regulations and their implementation. Therefore, the lack of well-defined regulations and enforcement agencies in developing countries hinders the growth of the global machine safeguarding solutions market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the machine safeguarding solutions market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



