The Magic Christmas Ornament Restores Joy Back Into 2020 With a New Holiday Tradition

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many families are looking to add a little extra magic this holiday season. The Magic Christmas Ornament Collection is an original story created by James Barbato and Victoria Barbato, allowing their family to share the magic of Christmas—and all of its excitement—with yours.

Inspired by a real holiday tradition which began with Barbato's father and grandfather, Sylvester (Ziggy) Barbato who was one of nine children from an Italian immigrant family. Ziggy often told James, his son, that their family was too poor to afford toys, but he always vowed that his children would experience the spirit of Christmas nonetheless.

The Magic Christmas Ornament is a book about an enchanted Christmas Eve when three children gather around the fireplace to hear their father tell a story about his favorite Christmas ornament. After their parents go to bed, the children discover the true magic of the ornament as it sweeps them from their home and directly into Santa's workshop.

Full-spread illustrations, featuring dazzling and colorful scenes, will inspire the festive spirit in readers of all ages. This beautiful hardcover comes in a shiny gift box with an ornament just like the one in the story—perfect for holiday gift-giving, reading aloud, and cherishing year after year. In true Christmas spirit, a portion of all proceeds will be given to the Marine Corps' "Toys for Tots" program.

A new short movie has recently been released on Amazon Prime to accompany the collection and the audiobook version is available on iTunes and Audible.

James (Jim) Barbato is a former college professor and business owner. He is also the son of a U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant and lived all across the United States and Canada for the first twelve years of his life. As a child, Jim developed a strong Christmas spirit, inspired by the stories his father would tell.

Victoria Barbato is currently an Instructional Coach for English language instruction in the Boston area. She holds a Bachelor's degree in English Education and a Master's degree in English, and is passionate about teaching and creating equity in educational opportunities for all learners. Growing up, Victoria was greatly inspired by her grandfather's and father's stories because they connect to the importance of family, convey fascination with the world, and always have a message of hope.

