The Magic Continues: New Year's Eve at Mountain Lake Lodge in Southwestern Virginia

A Holiday Season Grand Finale

PEMBROKE, Va., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's all about the magic at Mountain Lake Lodge, located in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains of southwestern Virginia, and celebrating the holidays with its annual Magical Christmas Village & Marketplace complete with shopping, live entertainment, holiday cheer, food and dining through Jan. 4, 2025. Now, for the grand finale, the award-winning resort will welcome in the New Year with "New Year's Eve Magic & Marvels" featuring master entertainer and magician Bryan Saint.

Mountain Lake Lodge in southwestern Virginia is magical during the holiday season and will welcome 2025 with “New Year’s Eve Magic and Marvels.” (Photo credit: Dan Mirolli)

The special New Year's Eve event showcases Saint performing illusions and tricks both close-up and on stage. Tickets are available online.

In addition, the New Year's "Light It Up 2025" overnight package is a family celebration complete with accommodations; $100 Harvest restaurant dining credit; glow-in-the-dark dance party; bonfire with s'mores; night ice skating; a champagne toast at midnight, and New Year's Day breakfast buffet. All take place within the Magical Christmas Village with rates beginning at $549 for two.

Magical Christmas Village & Marketplace

The holiday festival – reminiscent of an historic European village – is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Featured are holiday shopping at the Christmas Village shops; Pinecone Express train rides; the Gingerbread House on Marshmallow Way with hot chocolate, adult coco-bar and s'mores; European Biergarten; Winter Bliss ice-skating; horse-drawn carriage rides; Brunch with Santa on Dec. 15, and a grand Christmas Day Dinner at Harvest restaurant.

There is also live evening entertainment on the mainstage in Mary's Barn with the Highland Heritage on Dec. 14, Andrew Small & Ashlee Watkins' Bluegrass on Dec. 21, and a Candlelight Serenade Harp, Violin & String Quartet on Dec. 28. Details are available at www.mtnlakelodge.com/holiday-specials.

A Two-Night Magic overnight package makes the most of family time together with accommodations, breakfast each morning at Harvest and ice-skating passes, and is available through Jan. 4, 2025.

Away from the noise and hubbub but convenient to such cities as Richmond, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Mountain Lake Lodge is the perfect place to celebrate the holidays or for an enjoyable winter getaway. Guests can take advantage of 22 miles of hiking trails, numerous activities, and regional art and culture. In addition, Mountain Lake Lodge or "Kellerman's" is steeped in history and where the iconic movie Dirty Dancing was filmed 37 years ago.

Mountain Lake Lodge has been recognized by TripAdvisor's Travelers Choice Awards 2024, The Knot Best of Weddings 2024 and 2023, The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame, and received first place in Virginia Living's Best Resort and Best Special Event Venue 2023. For reservations, visit www.mtnlakelodge.com or call 540-626-7121.

SOURCE Mountain Lake Lodge