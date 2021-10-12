THE MAGIC GARDEN Announces the Launch of a Crowdfunding Campaign to Create a New, Animated Version of the Classic Children's Television Show

PUTNAM VALLEY, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THE MAGIC GARDEN, the beloved live-action children's show from the 70's and 80's, is planning a comeback in a new, animated series, updated for a modern preschool audience by Hot Spaghetti Productions. Part reboot, part prequel, the new version of THE MAGIC GARDEN reimagines the star characters, Carole and Paula, as little girls. The animated show will feature iconic elements of the original series, including The Magic Tree, Storybox, and other fan favorites, as well as young versions of the characters Sherlock and Flapper. Carole Demas and Paula Janis, the original stars of the show and lifelong friends, will join the cast once again, voicing two playful sunflowers, and will also be advisors on the new series.

Carole Demas and Paula Janis, the original stars of The Magic Garden, will join the cast once again, voicing two playful sunflowers, and will also be advisors on the new series. They join the efforts to revive the show for a new generation with an Indiegogo crowdsourcing campaign, a first step in the development of the animated series. The Magic Garden, the beloved live-action children's show from the 70's and 80's, is planning a comeback in a new, animated series, updated for a modern preschool audience by Hot Spaghetti Productions. The Magic Garden reimagines the star characters, Carole and Paula, as little girls. The animated show will feature iconic elements of the original series, including The Magic Tree, Storybox, and other fan favorites, as well as young versions of the characters Sherlock and Flapper.

"Parents tell us, over and over again, how we need the Magic Garden today", says Carole Demas.

Paula Janis adds, "All kids could use some safe, peaceful time in a Magic Garden where there is lots of love, magic and surprises, and many interesting and fun things to learn in an easy, organic way."

The Indiegogo crowdsourcing campaign is only a first step in the development of the animated series. The campaign's base funding goal of $125,000 will secure the production budget for an animated pilot. Once this goal is reached, Hot Spaghetti Productions will work toward a full series order.

Christine Ferraro, Carol-Lynn Parente, and Eric Peterson, a powerhouse creative trio in children's media from Hot Spaghetti Productions, who grew up watching the show, are leading the development of the animated version of the TV classic.

"THE MAGIC GARDEN holds a special place in our hearts," says Christine Ferraro, who credits the show for igniting the group's dedication to children's television.

"It occurred to us that this show we loved so much as kids had a format relevant for preschoolers today," says Carol-Lynn Parente.

Eric Peterson added, "As we talked about reimagining THE MAGIC GARDEN, it became clear that animation was the way to go. Our ideas are focused around a prequel of the show to bring the joy of THE MAGIC GARDEN to a new generation of kids."

The classic Magic Garden aired weekdays from 1972 through 1984. Originating in New York on WPIX, and syndicated to other parts of the country, THE MAGIC GARDEN was widely regarded as the most successful regional children's show in history. It drew rave reviews and millions of fans, who still remember it with great affection.

More information about the campaign can be found at thenewmagicgarden.com .

About Hot Spaghetti Productions

Hot Spaghetti Productions specializes in creating engaging and educational content for children across various media platforms. Its production team has collectively won 35 Emmy Awards along with numerous other prestigious guild and industry awards for their work on Sesame Street, as well as other shows on PBS, HBO, BBC and more. To learn more, visit www.hotspaghetti.com .

FOR MORE DETAILS, PHOTOS AND QUOTES, CLICK HERE FOR FULL PRESS KIT .

Magic Garden on Facebook

Magic Garden on Twitter

Magic Garden on Youtube

Contact information:

Christine Ferraro

[email protected]

1-888-785-7353

SOURCE Hot Spaghetti Productions