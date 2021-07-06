The Magic House, St. Louis Children's Museum Collaborates to bring PBS KIDS Shows to Life in New Children's Exhibit Series

The Magic House, St. Louis Children's Museum announces national traveling exhibit series in collaboration with PBS KIDS. Tweet this

The first two PBS KIDS shows to debut in this exhibit series will be Molly of Denali and Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum. Teachers and schools will be able to deepen the experience through educational materials and learning resources developed in tandem with public television partners.

The Magic House has previously worked with The Jim Henson Company on the creation of three other nationally traveling exhibits featuring popular PBS KIDS shows including Dinosaur Train, Splash and Bubbles and Sid the Science Kid. The Museum has also created a variety of other educationally-based exhibits including a Cultural Exhibit Series featuring four separate experiences exploring what life is like for children in China, Kenya, Argentina and India.

"We are excited to broaden our impact by way of our collaboration with series from PBS KIDS, a national and respected leader in informal education," said Beth Fitzgerald, President of The Magic House. "Through our work together, we are excited to offer new ways to spark learning through our interactive exhibits that invite children to engage with the beloved characters and cultural themes from popular PBS KIDS shows."

The exhibits will debut at The Magic House before traveling to locations across the country. It is anticipated that this new exhibit series will engage millions of children and families throughout the United States, helping to further both partners' efforts of providing access to high-quality educational experiences.

The Magic House will begin fundraising and development for the new exhibit series to debut PBS KIDS' Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, produced by 9 Story Media Group's Brown Bag Films, and Molly of Denali, produced by GBH Kids. Both shows began airing on PBS KIDS in 2019. The first of the exhibits is anticipated to open at The Magic House in spring of 2022.

About The Magic House, St. Louis Children's Museum

The Magic House is a not-for-profit participatory museum that provides hands-on learning experiences that spark imagination, pique curiosity, enhance creativity and develop problem-solving skills within a place of beauty, wonder, joy and magic. Nominated by USA Tdoday's 10Best Reader's Choice, The Magic House was recognized as the #2 childeren's museum in 2021. Serving more than 550,000 visitors annually, The Magic House opened in 1979 and has 55,000 square feet of hands-on exhibits. In 2019, the Museum opened an all-new satellite makerspace in the City of St. Louis on Delmar Boulevard, located between the Central West End and the Delmar Loop. For additional information, please call or text 314.822.8900 or visit The Magic House online at www.magichouse.org.

About PBS KIDS

PBS KIDS believes the world is full of possibilities, and so is every child. As the number one educational media brand for kids, PBS KIDS helps children ages 2-8 learn lessons that last a lifetime. Through television, digital media, and community-based programs, PBS KIDS wants children to see themselves uniquely reflected and celebrated in lovable, diverse characters who serve as positive role models, and to explore their feelings and discover new adventures along the way. Families can watch PBS KIDS anytime on the free PBS KIDS 24/7 channel and the PBS KIDS Video app, available on mobile and connected-TV devices, no subscription required. PBS KIDS' large collection of mobile apps and pbskids.org provide accessible content, including digital games and streaming video to spark kids' curiosity. PBS KIDS and local stations across the country support the entire ecosystem in which children learn and grow – including their teachers, parents, and community – providing resources to support children's learning, anytime and anywhere. For more information, visit pbs.org/pressroom, or follow PBS KIDS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About 9 Story Media Group

9 Story Media Group is a leading creator, producer and distributor of kids and family focused intellectual property. Its award-winning animation studio, Brown Bag Films, is recognized around the world for best-in-class brands such as Doc McStuffins, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Octonauts, Wild Kratts, Blue's Clues and You and The Magic School Bus: Rides Again. The company's international distribution arm, 9 Story Distribution International based in Dublin, represents 4,400 half-hours of animated and live-action programming, seen on some of the most respected international channels and platforms. Its in-house consumer products division, 9 Story Brands, builds international entertainment brands for kids, with expertise across creative, brand marketing, and licensing. 9 Story's Creative Affairs Group creates, develops and produces award-winning branded properties using groundbreaking formative research. With facilities in Toronto, Dublin, New York and Bali, 9 Story Media Group employs 1000 creative and corporate staff. www.9story.com

About GBH

GBH is the leading multiplatform creator for public media in America. As the largest producer of content for PBS and partner to NPR and PRX, GBH delivers compelling experiences, stories and information to audiences wherever they are. GBH produces digital and broadcast programming that engages, illuminates and inspires, through drama and science, history, arts, culture and journalism. It is the creator of such signature programs as MASTERPIECE, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, FRONTLINE, NOVA, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, ARTHUR, PINKALICIOUS and MOLLY OF DENALI and a catalog of streaming series, podcasts and on-demand video. GBH's television channels include GBH 2, GBH 44, GBH Kids and national services WORLD and Create. With studios and a newsroom headquartered in Boston, GBH reaches across New England with GBH 89.7, Boston's Local NPR; CRB Classical 99.5; and CAI, the Cape and Islands NPR station. Dedicated to making media accessible to and inclusive of our diverse culture, GBH is a pioneer in delivering media to those who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind and visually impaired. GBH creates curriculum-based digital content for educators nationwide with PBS LearningMedia and has been recognized with hundreds of the nation's premier broadcast, digital and journalism awards. Find more information at gbh.org

Media Contact:

Carrie Hutchcraft

314.288.2520

[email protected]

SOURCE The Magic House

Related Links

www.magichouse.org

