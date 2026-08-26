THE MAGIC OF TOMORROWLAND RETURNS TO CHINA WITH A WORLD-CLASS LINEUP FOR ITS EXPANDED TWO-DAY EXPERIENCE

Axwell, Tiësto, Lost Frequencies, ARTBAT b2b R3HAB and more join The Magic of Tomorrowland in Shanghai. Ticket sales to commence in September.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrowland together with its global presenting partner Budweiser, and China partners Hero Esports and INS LAND, is proud to unveil the full artist lineup and ticket details for the return of The Magic of Tomorrowland in Shanghai, China. Following the excitement surrounding the event's inaugural edition, this year's experience returns to a new and improved Hero Dome on October 17 and 18 with a world-class lineup, an expanded two-day format, and a premium festival experience for fans.

A WORLD-CLASS LINEUP ACROSS TWO DAYS

HERO DOME, Huangpu Riverside will host the second edition of The Magic of Tomorrowland. INS SEA Huangpu Riverside, reference image

The Magic of Tomorrowland once again brings together the festival's signature storytelling, world-class production, and electronic music culture with cutting-edge technology and local creative influences. This year's edition builds on the foundations of its successful, sold-out debut while introducing new ways for fans to experience the world of Tomorrowland. This year, each day will feature its own carefully curated artist roster, giving fans the opportunity to experience a different atmosphere across the weekend.

DAY 1 – OCTOBER 17

Axwell, Bhaskar, Carly Wilford, Cassian b2b Kevin de Vries, DJ SALLY, Hauzer, Linska, Lost Frequencies, MC Stretch, MORTEN, NOSI

DAY 2 – OCTOBER 18

Alison Wonderland, ARTBAT b2b R3HAB, Bhaskar, Carly Wilford, Evin King, Joel Corry, Mansun Lui, MC Stretch, Miss Monique, NOSI, Tiësto



A BIGGER FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE: Immersive Stadium & GA+ Premium Space

Hero Dome, in Shanghai's Huangpu District, has undergone a major refresh to host this experience, featuring a 99-meter curved LED screen and 80 ceiling screens to create a 360-degree immersive visual environment that fully surrounds audiences in an underwater spectacle.

For the first time, GA+ ticket holders will enjoy access to an exclusive new site- Harbour Villa. This is a premium space to relax and enjoy the festival throughout the weekend. Returning favourites to the festival include curated Michelin food and beverage offerings, interactive brand activations, and the signature Tomorrowland atmosphere that has made the festival one of the world's most iconic live entertainment experiences. Fans can also discover an expanded range of locally inspired official merchandise created exclusively for the Shanghai edition.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets sales will commence in early September. Follow official channels for updates. Tickets will be available through the following official platforms: INS Land App and WeChat mini-program, Damai, Ticket Planet, PLVR, Juss Sports, and Mei-Ta Zhenxuan.

Single Day Ticket Price: Two Day Tickets Price: GA ¥788 GA ¥1488 GA+ ¥1288* GA+ ¥2388*

*GA PLUS

Enjoy priority entry through the express lane, unlock exclusive areas including Harbour Villa, explore the designated zone and special experiences, and feel the unique atmosphere of The Magic of Tomorrowland in more immersive scenes.

Exclusive Ticket Benefits

After successfully purchasing a ticket, you can consult the customer service of the ticketing platform and reply with the keyword "Tomorrowland" to complete registration, in order to receive your exclusive Treasure Case.

Following the successful debut of The Magic of Tomorrowland in China, Shanghai continues to play an important role in Tomorrowland's long-term vision for Asia. The expanded two-day format reflects the growing enthusiasm for the Tomorrowland experience across the region and further strengthens the festival's commitment to bringing world-class entertainment to Asian audiences.

Debby Wilmsen, Spokesperson for Tomorrowland, said: "We look forward to coming back to China for the second edition of The Magic of Tomorrowland. The first show was a huge success: from the incredible venue and the energy of the audience to our strong partnership with Hero Esports, INS LAND and Budweiser. We are thinking long term and look forward to continuing our journey in Shanghai. This year's theme, Planaxis, invites fans to our underwater world."

"As with last year's Paperworld edition, we are creating an experience that is completely new. While fans will recognise the signature spirit of Tomorrowland it will also feature elements created specifically for these shows. So if you want to see this stage, you have to go to the shows in China."

INS SEA: A New Era For Shanghai's Huangpu Riverside

This year, the festival coincides with the launch of INS SEA; a brand new stretch of entertainment area in south Huangpu Riverside. INS SEA encapsulates several landmark sites including: the existing Shanghai KPL Esports Center and Hero Dome.

Danny Tang, Co-Founder and CEO of Hero Esports, said: "After the overwhelming response to our first collaboration with Tomorrowland, we knew we had to go bigger—not just for one festival, but for the future of Shanghai's entertainment landscape. That's why we've upgraded Hero Dome, which is now home to an incredible 99-metre LED curved screen and a fully immersive visual arena. This isn't a one-off event—it's a long-term commitment."

About Tomorrowland

Founded in Belgium in 2005, Tomorrowland has grown into one of the world's most iconic electronic music festivals, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the globe each year. Known for its extraordinary stage designs, immersive storytelling and world-class artist lineups, Tomorrowland creates unforgettable experiences that unite people through the universal language of music.

About Hero Esports

Hero Esports is Asia's leading esports company, organising over 7,000 esports competitions annually and captivating more than 800 million fans worldwide. From League of Legends to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Hero Esports's portfolio of leagues and tournaments make up 80% of the esports titles on the market.

About INS LAND

INS LAND is a 20-venue urban entertainment complex in central Shanghai, combining nightlife, immersive experiences, dining, and music under one unified brand. With a single-ticket model granting access across venues, it welcomed over 4 million visitors in 2025 and ranks No.12 globally in DJ Mag's Top 100 Clubs.

SOURCE Hero Esports