The Magical Stories of Santa's North Pole Come to Life With the Launch of The Lumistella Company

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA and B, LLC, best known for its perennial best seller The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition and its Elf Pets titles, has announced a corporate rebrand to The Lumistella Company, a name which better reflects the company's status as a beloved global children's brand and is more in line with the company's vision and mission. In the lore of their North Pole universe, Lumistella is the name given to an ancient and magical Christmas comet. This comet is the origin source for Christmas magic and all of the characters who make Santa's North Pole their home, including The Elf on the Shelf®. Therefore, the name Lumistella symbolizes the essence of the company's ethos, reminding fans and employees alike to constantly look for the spirit of Christmas.

Best known for The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, Founders and Co-CEO's, Christa Pitts and Chanda Bell announce a corporate rebrand to The Lumistella Company.

"Many incorrectly believe that The Elf on the Shelf® is our official company name, so updating our corporate identity to The Lumistella Company reflects a bigger world of brands and characters," explains Founder and Co-CEO Chanda Bell. "The North Pole is a magical universe with endless stories and enchanted characters, all centered around the virtues of faith, hope and love. Our new corporate name effectively captures the true essence of our brand identity and accurately portrays our vision as we head into the future."

The rebrand also reflects the company's strategic re-organization from that of a formidable consumer products company into a global intellectual property company with three distinct areas of focus encompassing immersive experiences, entertainment-based content and consumer products. Each business unit is actively engaged in building strategic partnerships with best-in-class studios, publishers, music firms, product companies, agencies and live entertainment production companies.

To further that objective, The Lumistella Company has engaged Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to represent our brands across the whole of the agency. "As an agency with global reach committed to crafting precedent-setting deals and building new brands based on our ideas, interests and opportunities, CAA is an ideal fit for our future vision," shared Founder and Co-CEO Christa Pitts.

"As we celebrate our 15-year anniversary of The Elf on the Shelf®, we are well poised to grow beyond consumer products, giving children of all ages a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Santa's full world," Pitts continued. "The Lumistella Company is a name which reflects our evolution as a corporation and better positions us as the go-to authority on all things Santa Claus at Christmastime and beyond."

Capitalizing on the new direction, the company recently unveiled a whole new immersive kid's website: santasnorthpole.com. On the site, kids can explore a fully realized 3D world and play more than 30 interactive games and activities. "It's the virtual world of Santa Claus that kids have been waiting for," noted President Mike Champion. "There is plenty more to come, and we hope our fans will stay tuned for a number of exciting announcements related to our brands this year!"

For more information please visit http://www.lumistella.com.

About The Lumistella Company

CCA and B, LLC was founded in 2005 by twin sisters Chanda A. Bell and Christa Pitts and their mom, Carol Aebersold, best known initially as the creators of The Elf on the Shelf®. The company has since rebranded and is now doing business as The Lumistella Company, reflecting the expansion of its business beyond consumer products to a holistic global intellectual property corporation. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, The Lumistella Company is faithful to their mission of tapping into the magic of believing and love of tradition at Christmastime by creating Christmas characters, stories and lore through consumer products, immersive experiences and entertainment-based content.

The company was launched to fulfill the dream of its founders to share a cherished family tradition about magical Scout Elves who listen to kids and report their adventures to Santa each night. Thus, the Christmas phenomenon The Elf on the Shelf® was born. Fifteen years later, close to 15 million Scout Elves have been adopted in homes around the world and The Lumistella Company remains grounded in a deep commitment toward creating joyful family moments.

