The MAHA Alliance Celebrates a Victory for President Donald J. Trump, Public Health, and the Health and Future of America's Children

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MAHA Alliance Super PAC , proudly led by the former content team at Team Kennedy, congratulates President-Elect Donald J. Trump for a clear and decisive victory for the nation and public health. In a referendum against the status quo, President Trump and his powerful alliance with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Make America Healthy Again will ensure that the health and healing of the American people becomes a national priority.

The MAHA Alliance targeted the critical 2 to 5% of undecided voters and Kennedy supporters to successfully bring them to Trump's side through a mix of strategic ad campaigns and pivotal voter mobilization efforts in key battleground swing states and counties.

"We knew that the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. voters would be the difference makers in this election. The alliance between President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy to Make America Healthy Again clearly resonated with mothers and young people across the nation and delivered President Trump a decisive victory," said Del Bigtree, the CEO of the MAHA Alliance and the former Communications Director for the Kennedy campaign. "After working by his side for 18 months on his Presidential campaign, I want to extend my deepest congratulations to Robert F. Kennedy for his new role in prioritizing public health over profits and securing a healthier future for us all. America is sick, and President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy are the antidote. I also want to extend my deepest gratitude for the Kennedy supporters across the country who showed up to the polls. The people have spoken – Kennedy and the MAHA movement are here to stay, and our work protecting the health of all Americans has only just begun."

In his victory speech to his supporters the night of the election, President Trump affirmed, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is "going to help make America Healthy Again. He's a great guy and he really means it, he wants to do some things and we're going to let him go to it."

The MAHA Alliance mobilized to create a series of historic moments to reach Kennedy supporters in the critical home stretch of the 2024 election, including sponsoring the Rescue the Republic Rally in Washington, D.C., where over 10,000 people gathered in person and more than 3 million tuned in online. Building on this incredible momentum, MAHA co-hosted a post-rally fundraiser featuring a powerful fireside chat with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Russell Brand, and Dr. Jordan Peterson. Leveraging the same digital excellence, creative force, and strategic results that they brought to the Kennedy campaign, MAHA Alliance created what many called the most powerful political ads of the entire election, including DEAR KAMALA, which skyrocketed to over 50 million views across social media platforms in three short days, including reposts from Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., and many others.

"Our efforts succeed because of the dedication and support of patriots who care deeply about the future of our country. Led by President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., we are looking forward to helping secure the physical, economic, and constitutional health of the United States in President Trump's administration," said Brigid Rasmussen, COO of the MAHA Alliance and the former Chief of Staff for Team Kennedy. "The health and well-being of Americans is the non-partisan issue of our time and we will do everything we can to heal and unify the country through this powerful platform."

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MAHA Alliance