The MAHA Alliance Releases Powerful New Ad Highlighting Kamala Harris's Prosecutions Against Parents as Attorney General of California

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MAHA Alliance Super PAC, which is dedicated to inspiring the supporters of Robert Kennedy Jr. to vote for Donald J. Trump, released a powerful new ad that highlights Kamala Harris's prosecutions against parents as Attorney General of California. Within minutes of posting, the ad had surpassed 1m views, and was organically reposted and shared by Donald Trump Jr., Robby Starbuck, Jessica Sutta , Elon Musk , Jack Posobiec, and more.

The ad, titled, Dear Kamala Harris , starts, "Dear Kamala Harris. Let's get one thing crystal clear. The vast majority of American men have no issue with electing a female president. Our issue lies solely with you. You were second in charge of California for 13 years. As Attorney General of California, Harris promoted enforcement of a law that allowed prosecutors to seek jail time for parents of truant kids."

The ad continues, highlighting Harris's words herself, "As a prosecutor and as law enforcement, I have a huge stick. So I decided I was going to start prosecuting parents for truancy." The ad closes with a message for Harris: "As men, and protectors of women and children, you are simply a risk we're not willing to take."

"A look into Kamala Harris's record highlights the very clear and simple fact that this is a woman who is obsessed with wielding power over the people," said Del Bigtree, the CEO of the MAHA Alliance and the former Communications Director for the RFK Jr. campaign. "From sending parents to jail during her time as AG of California to not being able to acknowledge one thing she would have done differently as a part of the Biden administration these past four years, this is a woman who seems to be in utter denial of her failures and lacks any sense of empathy or humility for others. The Make America Healthy Again movement is about protecting and securing a healthier, safer future for our children and families. In stark contrast Kamala Harris brags that she prosecuted parents, and ruins people's lives with the stroke of a pen because she had the power and wanted the money. We are urging voters to support Donald J. Trump, as well as his historic alliance with Robert F. Kennedy, in these critical last days to secure a victory for all Americans this November."

The MAHA Alliance is led by the battle-tested senior leadership from the Kennedy campaign, and is continuing to target the critical 2 to 5% of undecided voters who will determine the outcome of what is shaping up to be one of the closest presidential elections in US history, working to ensure that this key cohort will back Trump through Election Day through a mix of strategic ad campaigns and pivotal voter mobilization efforts in key battleground swing states and counties.

"The Make America Healthy Again platform has quickly gained traction as a unifying force, bringing Independent voters who support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and care about securing a healthier future for our children to former President Trump's side to help deliver a Trump victory in November," said Brigid Rasmussen, the COO of the MAHA Alliance and former Chief of Staff for the Kennedy campaign. "Our latest ad highlights the reality that Kamala Harris simply cannot be trusted, and that if you care about the health and safety of our country, Trump is the clear choice in prioritizing the physical, economic, and constitutional health of the United States."

For more information about the MAHA Alliance and its mission, please visit mahaalliance.com or contact [email protected] .

