The Maiden Foundation Presents the 17th Annual Soulful Christmas Featuring KEM at the Winspear Opera House

A Night of Music, Community, and Holiday Magic Benefiting Local Charities

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The magic of the holiday season returns as The Maiden Foundation presents its 17th annual Soulful Christmas, an evening with multi-Grammy nominee, KEM. This special celebration will also feature Dallas' own Brittany Holmes. The celebration takes place Friday, December 19 at 8:00 PM at the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St. Dallas, TX 75201) in partnership with the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

A Soulful Christmas with KEM Maiden Twins

This year's concert marks a remarkable milestone for The Maiden Foundation, founded by twin brothers Terrence and Tim Maiden, as they celebrate 20 years of service and impact across North Texas. What began as a small gathering to collect toys for families facing difficult times during the holiday season has grown into one of Dallas's most anticipated holiday traditions that beautifully blends soul, spirit, and giving.

"Soulful Christmas originated as a simple holiday dinner with friends and family 17 years ago to give back. To see it evolve into being hosted at the Winspear Opera House is unimaginable," said Terrence Maiden, chair of The Maiden Foundation. "Our mission has always remained the same, to improve the lives of those within our community. Soulful Christmas is a meaningful experience and a beautiful way to celebrate the holiday season with friends and colleagues."

With Truist Bank as the presenting sponsor, Soulful Christmas invites guests to experience the sounds of the season while giving back to the community. Proceeds from the concert will benefit two local organizations doing vital work year-round: Harmony Community Development Corporation, which provides food and counseling resources to Southwest Dallas and Red Bird residents, and Austin Street Center, which supports individuals experiencing homelessness in Dallas.

"At Truist, our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities," said DeVon Lang, Truist regional president for North Texas. "We're thrilled to support like-minded organizations such as the Maiden Foundation in their efforts to make a difference across our communities and bring others together to celebrate the season."

Warren Tranquada, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, added, "Collaborating with The Maiden Foundation on Soulful Christmas is an honor. This event exemplifies the power of the arts to uplift and unite our communities. We look forward to welcoming these families to the Winspear Opera House and sharing the magic of the season together."

For nearly two decades, Soulful Christmas has brought people together for more than a concert. It is a celebration of faith, family, and community spirit. Guests can expect show-stopping performances, heartwarming moments, and an atmosphere filled with joy, reflection, and purpose.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now at www.maidenfoundation.org .

About The Maiden Foundation

The Maiden Foundation is a Dallas-based nonprofit founded by brothers Terrence and Tim Maiden and dedicated to empowering communities through strategic investments that improve economic, social, and educational outcomes. Over the past 20 years, the Foundation has invested more than $500,000 into local initiatives that champion opportunity, leadership, and community growth. Signature programs include Elevate Male Leadership Academy, Gold Chair Leadership Series, RedBird Tomorrow Foundation, Soulful Christmas, and Soup for the Soul.

About AT&T Performing Arts Center

There is no better place to explore and experience live performing arts than the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Dallas Arts District. On its vibrant 10-acre downtown campus, the nonprofit Center operates three of the nation's finest performance venues: Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House (the best stage for Broadway in North Texas), Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, Annette Strauss Square; Two black box performance spaces, Nancy B. Hamon Hall and 6th Floor Studio Theatre; and the welcoming public green space, Elaine B. and Charles A. Sammons Park with its Flora Cantina.

The Center invites you to explore the best in live theatre, opera, pop, ballet, comedy, cutting-edge speakers and, through its partner TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND the finest dance companies from across the globe. The Center's stages are a launching pad for world premieres – more than 70 since the Center opened – and an incubator for the city's emerging arts groups. And this is where you can see the award-winning work of its five resident companies: Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, The Dallas Opera, Dallas Theater Center and Texas Ballet Theater. We also present the best small and emerging Dallas arts groups on our stages through the Elevator Project.

The Center serves our community through a range of donor and sponsor supported programs. Each year thousands of students experience our award-winning arts education programs that allows students to explore the arts and boost education outcomes. These include Open Stages, Backstage Spotlight, Young Women's Leadership Conference, North Texas Ballet Folklorico Contest, Virtual Monologue Competition and Disney Musicals in the Schools, presented by the Moody Foundation. Our Community Partners and ArtsBridge-Powered by Toyota and ArtsBridge South Dallas help ensure access to the arts for Dallas communities that have been historically underserved. At the Center, you'll find a public gathering place for everyone. A place that entertains audiences, inspires creativity and makes the cultural fabric of our great community even stronger. AT&T Performing Arts Center - Yours to Discover! www.attpac.org

Media Inquiries:

For pre event interview requests or on-site media access, please contact, Kayla Tucker Adams, KTA Media Group, [email protected] , 214-403-9852 or Bliss Mack, KTA Media Group, [email protected] , 214-444-3227.

