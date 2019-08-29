The Maids International Celebrates 40 Years as a Leader in Franchising

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maids International, the corporate headquarters for The Maids franchise network, is celebrating 40 years in franchising. Founded in Omaha in 1979 by Daniel J. Bishop, The Maids focused on bringing residential deep cleaning to everyone. With a team cleaning approach, a recognizable yellow company car, and a desire to drive a new industry, The Maids changed the way homes are cleaned. The Maids began franchising in 1980 and quickly went national and then international. The Maids International now boasts more than 180 franchises serving over 90 major U.S. and Canadian cities.

"In the past 40 years, we have changed forever the way homes are cleaned in the U.S. and Canada by bringing a system to an industry many didn't give a second look. We brought the consumer a cleaner home, quicker, with more dependability, at an affordable cost," stated Bishop.

Before starting The Maids, Bishop researched the cleaning process. Through time and motion studies, his research determined the most efficient way to clean a home is through team cleaning. Bishop's cleaning system is based on four primary functions: dusting, bathroom cleaning, kitchen cleaning, and vacuuming. Through this regimented home cleaning structure, The Maids' home cleaning teams were able to clean quickly and efficiently.

In 1995, The Maids became the first residential cleaning business to clean for health. This was accomplished by using environmentally preferable cleaning products and a state-of-the-art backpack vacuum. The development of the unique 22-Step Healthy Touch® Deep Cleaning System set new standards for quality deep cleaning and revolutionized the industry.

"We created a level of quality control and a cleaning system focused on health that did not exist. We brought passion to the customer experience, and along the way created the most lucrative business model for our franchisees," said Bishop.

Today, The Maids International is still family owned and led by Daniel Bishop's son, Colin Bishop. While reminiscing on the last forty years has been fun, The Maids International and The Maids franchise network is poised for growth in the next forty years.

"Yesterday, today, and tomorrow we continue to serve customers wholeheartedly in unexpected and helpful ways. It's at the heart of The Maids' brand – always was and always will be," says Colin Bishop. "I can only imagine how the service industry will change. We're on the cusp of so many business-altering technologies and the way service is delivered will be unrecognizable from what it is today. With all the change that is to come, I'm certain one aspect will surely remain in demand – emotional intelligence and a focus on consumer experience."

With over a quarter of a century of experience, The Maids continues to research the best ways to serve its customers. The Maids International continues to stay at the forefront of the home services industry and remain a model organization in the franchising world. There are currently hundreds of The Maids franchise opportunities available across North America. To learn more about how you can join this dynamic brand by purchasing an existing The Maids franchise or start a new franchise location, visit www.maids.com/franchise.

About The Maids

The only residential cleaning service endorsed by Mr. Clean, The Maids, is the most trusted name in home cleaning and provides superior customer service with a premium clean for every customer. Using professional supplies and state-of-the-art equipment with a proprietary cleaning process, The Maids is the residential cleaning service of choice. Visit www.maids.com or call 1-800-The Maids (843-6243) to learn more.

