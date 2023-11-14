The main session of the 2023 World Young Scientists Summit has concluded

WENZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Young Scientists Summit was successfully held in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China from November 9th to 12th, 2023.

The WYSS is to focus on the theme of "Converging the World's Talents, Creating a Better Future." Over the four-day main event, there was an opening ceremony, a closing ceremony, 13 main forums, and 4 special sessions. More than 4,500 guests from 46 countries and regions, representing 109 international scientific organizations, universities, and research institutions, participated in various forum activities.

This year's WYSS highlighted the central role of young participants, with a total of over 3,040 youth attendees, constituting approximately 68%. There were more than 380 speakers, including over 250 young speakers, making up around 66%. Emphasizing its international character, the summit featured nearly 200 foreign guests, with over 90 foreign speakers, representing approximately 45%.

This year's WYSS featured several highlights: firstly, the opening ceremony emphasized a blend of scientific expression and artistic presentation. Secondly, the inaugural "Young Scientist SDGs Award" was introduced, with a ceremony held during the opening session, recognizing three young scientists from both domestic and international backgrounds. Thirdly, a closing ceremony was introduced, incorporating an innovative self-guided informal exchange session, allowing young participants from various countries to freely interact and showcase their talents in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

