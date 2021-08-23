The Main Tab Continues to Flourish Amidst Pandemic, Achieving 100% Growth in Sign- Ups

The Main Tab is currently piloting the redesigned platform with select brands and retailers and is scheduled to launch the website and app this Fall. The company raised a pre-seed round in February 2021, partnering with serial entrepreneur Jason Bright, now the company's CTO. "We wanted to bring the e-commerce experience and standards we've come to love and expect to the wholesale world. We've revamped the entire platform to cater to each of our users to help them scale and holistically manage their business." said Jason Bright.

Since launch, the Main Tab has achieved 100% growth in sign-ups, solidifying the need for an easier buying and discovery process for the wholesale industry. Given the restrictions that have come along with the pandemic, The Main Tab is the best solution for retailers to discover luxury brands and for brands to expand their distribution.

The Main Tab is the only luxury wholesale marketplace that is sales rep friendly. "Having been in Sales my whole life, making the platform sales rep friendly was very important for me. Marketplaces tend to eliminate traditional jobs, and sales reps are crucial in the industry, particularly in luxury where brand education is of paramount importance." says Liseda Shelegu, Founder. There is a strict vetting process for brands with an average of 20-30% approval rate, saving retail buyers time from sifting through thousands of SKUs. Brands are charged a commission when they receive orders from retailers and pay 0% commission on retailers they refer and currently work with. Retailers are given NET terms, allowing them to buy now and pay later, plus additional rewards based on their business status.

To learn more about The Main Tab, visit: themaintab.com

SOURCE The Main Tab

Related Links

http://themaintab.com

