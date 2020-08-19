The Main Tab Launches the "10% Initiative," a Generous Give Back Program for Independent Retailers

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Main Tab, a new online platform that is innovating the wholesale process, is launching a program to support independent retailers as they navigate the challenges of COVID-19. The "10% Initiative" is the most generous giveback program available from any e-commerce network.

The Main Tab, a play on words for 'Main St' stores, is on a mission to connect fine brands and independent boutiques to simplify the wholesale process. We are the first highly curated wholesale platform with no sign-up costs, no monthly fees, and all the rewards. The Main Tab is launching a program to support independent retailers as they navigate the challenges of COVID-19. The "10% Initiative" is the most generous giveback program available from any e-commerce network.

As the name suggests, the program gives 10% cash back of a wholesale order back to the retailer. Once the order is placed, a check is cut and mailed to the retailer. "The initiative is meant to empower retailers, and this new cash-flow can be used toward hiring, advertising, and recirculating that money back into their community," says The Main Tab founder, Liseda Shelegu. The program is another innovation from The Main Tab, the new online platform that is transforming the wholesale experience while reflecting the familiarity of e-commerce. The company is on a mission to simplify wholesale for fine brands and independent retailers by offering a highly curated wholesale platform with no sign-up costs, no monthly fees, and all the rewards.

"This program will truly make a difference to small retailers, who are so powerful and crucial to the overall economy, generating over $800 billion a year in revenue," explains Shelegu. "Small retailers know their clientele, know their neighborhood, know what will resonate and will do anything to serve their clients. In the current environment there is a big opportunity for independent stores to fill that space and service that customer. The Main Tab seeks to support its partners and it's the reason why we recently launched the '10% Initiative.' Fall/Holiday is the most important season for retailers, and this will help our retailers get through the challenges that have arisen from COVID-19."

The Main Tab focuses on prestigious, high-end lifestyle brands in categories such as home décor, fragrances, cosmetics, skin care, beauty, and gifts. The platform is commission based and only profits when the brands make a sale. The founder self-funded the company and in 2020 was accepted into a leading B2B SaaS Accelerator program. The focus continues to be elevating the customer experience and supporting Main Street.

ABOUT

The Main Tab, a play on words for "Main St" stores, is on a mission to connect fine brands and independent retailers by simplifying the wholesale experience. The company is the first highly curated wholesale marketplace with no sign-up costs, no monthly fees, and all the rewards. With over a decade of experience working with luxury lifestyle brands and boutiques, founder Liseda Shelegu noticed that technology had not yet caught up with the wholesale market. She created The Main Tab to bring the beloved e-commerce experience to the wholesale world. Retailers are empowered to discover and connect with new or existing brands, and brands are able to showcase their offerings to the finest retailers in the country.

Media Contact:

Nataly Blumberg, The Bromley Group

[email protected]

516-859-6665

SOURCE The Main Tab