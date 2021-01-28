The Majority of BDSM Practitioners Favor Biden over Trump, New Study Finds

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most common myths about BDSM is that people who engage in it are authoritarian, abusive, sexist, aggressive and even psychologically maladjusted. However, a recent survey finds that taking on a dominant/sadistic role in BDSM doesn't mean you will be the same in real life, especially when it comes to politics.

The survey conducted by KinkD--a kinky dating app, received responses from 4,890 US users, who answered 3 questions regarding the individual's attitudes towards the 2020 presidential election. Results showed that 71.1% of the respondents disapproved of the way Donald Trump handled his job as president, while 77.2% of the respondents accepted Biden's victory in the presidential election as legitimate. It is also noted that 91% of the respondents disapproving of Trump reported themselves as Dom/Sadist in BDSM play.



Since 2016, Donald Trump and his backers have been criticized by the media for their extreme aggression and authoritarianism. Some psychologists even think that Donald Trump has exhibited traits across his whole life that you would not expect of a U.S. president. "If there is a correlation between BDSM and a political stance, some people will say BDSM practitioners are more likely to stand with Donald Trump. This is a total misconception about BDSM, and the result of this survey just provides solid evidence to debunk it." Said John Martinuk, co-founder of KinkD.

According to the survey, 27% of the respondents approved of the way. Trump handled his job as president, while the rest held the opposite opinion. The following are screenshots of some representative answers, which may shed light on the political perception of the BDSM community.

Approvals of Trump:

Reasons:

He's the first president since Carter that hasn't involved us in a new military conflict. He may be an arrogant bastard but he's not the blood soaked monster that every other president in the last 40 years has been. He may be an asshole but at least he's honest about it and didn't hide his violence and eat crimes behind a smooth talking smile.

Reasons:

He hammered the China trade deal and had us not get screwed with trade. I like how he tried his best to keep jobs here and capital gains taxes low for stock trading. Now don't think of me as one of those Trump rioters. I am disappointed with the president as of late. I wish it worked out better. He gave me hope in 2015. He sounded pretty liberal on social issues which he was for the majority of his life. I'm a social liberal but am a fan of Capitalism and free enterprise. I wish him the best and hope he and his family are left alone.

Disapprovals of Trump:

Reasons:

If after 4 years in office and the looting of millions of taxpayer money into his own businesses, the hundreds of guilty pleas from his friends and coworkers, the racist and sexist comments, and executions of the poor and mentally ill a person still approves the man who smears $7 a .15mL tube of bronzer on his face than we have someone who is a cult follower.

Reasons:

Fascism, destroying the working class and eliminating the middle class, using racism to allow the exploitation of workers all around the globe, transphobia, homophobia, the list goes on and on.

