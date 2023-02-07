The Majority of Solopreneurs are Female, New Study by Leapmesh
Feb 07, 2023, 08:37 ET
54.40% of solopreneurs are female and 45.6% are male.
SINGAPORE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Majority of Solopreneurs are Female, according to a new study by Leapmesh.
Solopreneurship is on the rise, and this study surveyed key aspects influencing those choosing to make a living independently.
Young adults are embracing solopreneurship: Young adults are increasingly taking their career into their own hands, with 14.8% of solopreneurs falling within the 18-24 age range. This is indicative of a growing trend towards entrepreneurship among young people today.
Driven by a desire for greater control over their lives: On average, 34.35% cite having more freedom while 22.58% seek higher income potential from their endeavors; passion is another leading driver at 22.01%.
Product sales is the most popular income source: Solopreneurs are increasingly turning to selling products for a reliable source of income, with 29.54% relying on this method. Other popular sources include consulting/professional services (20.33%) and monetized advertisements or content (16.26%).
A majority of solopreneurs have a Bachelor's Degree or higher: Solopreneurs demonstrate strong educational background, with more than half of them holding a Bachelor's Degree or above.
Earning $100k to $300k as a solopreneur: 1 out 5 solopreneurs are earning between $100k to $300k annually without additional help from freelancers or part-timers.
Solopreneurs feel isolated in their work: Despite being their own boss and having full autonomy, solopreneurs often experience difficulties with loneliness; around 13.13% reported feeling isolated in their work.
Complete Study Results: link
Leapmesh is a digital marketing blog that helps content creators and small business owners with services to improve their online presence.
