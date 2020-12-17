The Maker of ARM & HAMMER™ Cat Litter Celebrates the Nation's 3 Most "Purrfectly Impurrfect" Cats and Awards their Shelters in New York, Michigan and North Carolina with a total of $30,000

The Purrfectly Impurrfect campaign was held on FelineGenerousStories.com between October 29 - November 30, 2020. It invited shelters and cat lovers to nominate any shelter cat(s) who are being overlooked because of their age, appearance or misunderstood personalities with the goal of helping these cats find loving furever homes. In the four short weeks the campaign was live, the Feline Generous site received nearly 2,000 nominations.

"When ARM & HAMMER™ asked me to join the panel of cat experts I knew it was going to be a tough decision to select only three "purrfectly impurrfect" cats since every single feline that was nominated would make a wonderful, loving pet," said Pam Johnson-Bennett, Certified Cat Behavior Consultant. "We're delighted to celebrate JR, Frank and Grace and share their touching stories to help them get adopted. I look forward to working with the three lucky families that will get to call these cats their own and help make sure they have a smooth transition into their new homes."

Purrfectly Impurrfect Winners' Stories

Cat: JR

Shelter: Dutchess County SPCA

Location: Hyde Park, NY

"When the call came for a cat lying lifelessly on a porch, we expected the worst. We found a very strange looking cat with pus-filled eyes and mangled, painful ears. Infested with fleas, covered with dirt, skinny & starving, it was clear he'd been on his own a very long time, struggling to survive. He was so weak that he could barely get up. Over several weeks, he began to improve. He endured a complex surgery to repair his eyes. His ears, however, were damaged beyond repair. The tissue was thickened so no air gets into the ear canals, and as a result they are chronically infected and extremely painful. He has lost his hearing, and is in constant pain. JR needs a rare surgery called a bi-lateral inner ear ablation. This surgery will remove both of his ears, and although he may look a little peculiar, he will be pain-free."

Cat: Frank

Shelter: Focus on Ferals

Location: Kent County, MI

"Do you ever look at a special cat and your heart explodes with love? And then you think about everything that kitty has been through and you burst into tears? That's how I feel with Frank, and I think you would too if you met him. He came in as a stray with an ear infection that required antibiotics right away, and a cheek injury where a bone fragment was eventually removed. He's FIVE and he's clearly been through a lot, but without his physical scars, you'd never guess he had a hard past. He's just so easy to love. He has quirky facial expressions and cries out for attention. Other cats, like his best friend Pickle, and volunteers, like me, are drawn to him. But Frank's charm hasn't been enough to win over a family of his own. He's still waiting…"

Cat: Grace

Shelter: Colonial Captain Humane Society

Location: New Bern, NC

"Grace has been in our shelter for 2,801 days. She came to us as a kitten and now she is a little over 8 years old. Grace is a volunteer favorite. if she graces you with her head butts and purring then you should feel very honored. Grace is very picky about which humans she chooses to let into her world but she is the Mama cat of the shelter. She will take the most timid, scared cats under her wing and make them feel comfortable. She shows them the ropes and mothers them until they feel safe and secure. Grace recently had to have surgery for a tumor, and she came through the surgery like the strong female feline she is. Because of Grace's standoffish nature with most humans, she tends to get overlooked at the shelter."

"ARM & HAMMER™ is overwhelmed with the outpouring of heartfelt stories we received about 'purrfectly impurrfect' cats in need of good homes," said Rebecca Blank, Group Brand Manager, ARM & HAMMER™ Pet Care. "We are thankful for all the shelters and cat lovers who participated and helped raise awareness for those cats who are often overlooked, but make wonderful pets. As a result of the incredible response, ARM & HAMMER™ is excited to announce we'll be donating an additional $50,000 to shelters and shelter cats in need each year with the establishment of our Feline Generous 'Kitty.' We can't wait to meet and support more and more loving cats in need through this effort."

Feline Generous is an online platform that easily connects people to a network of local cat shelters across the country to help increase adoption and generate product and monetary donations, with a specific focus on cats who tend to be overlooked due to age, illness, appearance or misunderstood personalities. Feline Generous is meant to inspire cat lovers to celebrate the joy that comes from adopting a cat by giving back to local shelters that make cat adoption possible in return. If you're a cat welfare organization interested in joining the network simply email your contact info and the shelter's logo to: [email protected].

To view all the "Purrfectly Impurrfect" nominations, read more about the campaign's panel of cat experts and to learn how shelters can join the Feline Generous network today and get updates on campaigns in 2021, please go to www.felinegenerousstories.com .

About Pam Johnson-Bennett, Certified Cat Behavior Consultant

Pam Johnson-Bennett is a certified cat behavior consultant and best-selling author of 8 books on cat behavior. She starred in the Animal Planet series Psycho Kitty. Pam was vice president of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants and founded their Cat Division. She has served on the advisory board for the American Humane Association and lectures internationally on cat behavior and training. She's contributed to Cats Magazine, Modern Cat Magazine, The Daily Cat, and Cat Fancy. She was also the resident cat behavior expert for Yahoo and iVillage.

She is considered a pioneer in the field of cat behavior consulting, having started her career in 1982. Her books have been used as textbooks for behavior courses and she has influenced many practicing in the field and Think Like a Cat, is commonly referred to as the cat bible.

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. For more information visit http://www.clumpandseal.com/ . Follow @armandhammercat to learn more or check out www.facebook.com/ArmandHammer .

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks like OxiClean™.

