The Maker of ARM & HAMMER™ Cat Litter Surprises Two Cat Welfare Organizations by Doubling a Donation to $40K after Success of Cat Rap Video "Double Duty," starring iAmMoshow

In July, ARM & HAMMER™ and iAmMoshow released "Double Duty" in hopes of generating excitement for cat owners, inspiring fans to help their local community cats and ultimately giving more power to all cat lovers. Thanks to all the fans who watched and shared the video, CAT and ACCT Philly received an additional $10,000 for a total of $20,000 each to help fund their efforts of keeping community cats safe, healthy and able to find good homes for adoption.

"We are tremendously grateful to ARM & HAMMER™ for the support and partnership in improving and saving lives of cats," said Karen Green, Executive Director at Cat Adoption Team. "We are delighted and surprised by the double donation and will use these funds to help provide medical and foster care for cats and kittens and to help get them ready to find loving homes."

The surprise took place during two simultaneous check presentations ARM & HAMMER™ arranged on either coast. CAT hosted a pop-up cat cafe in Sherwood, OR where iAmMoshow greeted fans and drew in a crowd. While fans on the east coast joined ACCT Philly at Le Cat Cafe (the adoption arm of Green Street Rescue) in downtown Philadelphia, PA.

"We know how far $10,000 can stretch to help support our programs, including adoption, Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) and enrichment for more nervous cats," said Blake Martin, Head of Communications and Development at ACCT Philly. "Now that ARM & HAMMER™ just doubled that, we're overwhelmed with how many cats we will be able to help in the Philadelphia community."

Fans in attendance at both events also got a sneak peek at iAmMoshow's first fan video. To watch click here .

"We're thrilled with the enthusiasm we received for the 'Double Duty' video," said Rebecca Blank, Group Brand Manager, ARM & HAMMER™ Pet Care. "We're always eager to help fund cat welfare organizations, but we knew we needed to increase our donation to match the incredible level of support from fans. We want to thank each and every person who watched and shared the video and hope they know they have the power to make a difference. Now even more cats will be helped through the services provided by CAT and ACCT Philly."

Follow @armandhammercat and @iammoshow on Instagram for more details or check out www.facebook.com/ArmandHammer and www.facebook.com/iammoshow .

About Cat Adoption Team

Cat Adoption Team (CAT) is the largest cat shelter in the Pacific Northwest. We offer adoption, foster care, and veterinary services to homeless cats and kittens. With over 20 years of experience and nearly 50,000 adoptions, we know cats! While in our care, cats and kittens have access to enrichment activities, behavior modification, medical care, and a variety of housing options to meet their individual needs.Through our carefully supervised adoption program, more than 3,200 cats and kittens are adopted into loving homes each year.

About ACCT Philly

ACCT Philly is the region's largest animal care and control service provider. ACCT Philly manages the city's animal shelter facility in North Philadelphia handling nearly 18,000 animals, from dogs and cats, to small animals, reptiles, birds and wildlife, annually. ACCT Philly's mission is to provide shelter, care and life saving efforts for homeless, abandoned, and abused animals and protect the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Philadelphia, providing a benefit to all of the citizens of the City regardless of race or economic status.

About iAmMoshow, The Cat Rapper™

iAmMoshow is the internet's premiere Cat Rapper. Born and raised in inner Baltimore, MD, he combined his passion for rap and cats to defy the odds and build a name for himself. Some of his most popular songs include Cat Bath Rap , Cat Emotions and Cat World and has three albums available on YouTube , Spotify , Google Play , Amazon Music , Deezer , Apple Music and iHeartRadio .

Currently living in Portland, OR, with his 5 cats - Black $avage, Sushi, Lil Parmesan, MegaMam, and Ravioli - iAmMoshow is on a mission to inspire the world, sharing with others the lessons he has learned, to not give up on yourself and follow your dreams, no matter where they take you. To learn more, check out www.facebook.com/iammoshow and follow @iammoshow on Instagram. Don't forget to tag #BeautifulCatLadyWednesdays .

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. For more information visit http://www.clumpandseal.com/ .

ARM & HAMMER™ recently launched " More Power to You ," a marketing campaign designed to reflect the particular innovative power of ARM & HAMMER™ products to help families master everyday household tasks, from cooking and cleaning to pet care and personal care. It also functions as a message that ARM & HAMMER™ recognizes the unique power and innovation of its consumers and celebrates their ingenuity to constantly reinvent new uses for ARM & HAMMER™ products while tackling everyday tasks.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., headquartered in Ewing, NJ, manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name and other well-known trademarks like OxiClean™.

