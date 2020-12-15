The Maker of the Happy Little Plants® Brand Launch New Plant-Based Protein Puffs

"Consumers today are looking for easy ways to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diets, and we are very excited to bring these new great-tasting, Happy Little Plants ® plant-based protein puffs snack option to everyone," said Robbie Koons, Happy Little Plants ® brand manager at Hormel Foods. "The new Happy Little Plants ® plant-based protein puffs were developed to make plant-based protein portable and snackable."

Happy Little Plants® plant-based protein puffs provide 16 grams of plant-based protein per serving, contain no preservatives, are gluten-free and come in three varieties: Ranch, Nacho Cheese, and Cinnamon & Sugar and are available only on Amazon.com.

The Happy Little Plants® brand was introduced by Hormel Foods in 2019 and celebrates the power of plant protein while offering a great tasting solution for people looking to add more plant-based food into their diet.

For more information on the Happy Little Plants® brand, please visit https://www.happylittleplants.com

