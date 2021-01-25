The Makers of CHI-CHI'S® Brand Salsas Encourage Fans to Avoid Double Dipping and Pledge to "Salsa Safely" for This Year's Big Game

As part of the campaign, the makers of the CHI-CHI'S ® brand will reward the first 100 fans who make the pledge with an exclusive "How To Salsa Safely" kit, featuring free jars of delicious CHI-CHI'S ® salsa, tortilla chips and indispensable tools like tongs, salsa holders and fun, zippered masks, designed to promote a humorous way to enjoy chips and salsa during this annual football event. For every fan that joins CHI-CHI'S ® brand pledge to "Salsa Safely," the company will make a donation of $50, up to $10,000, to World Central Kitchen to assist nationwide community feeding efforts in the wake of natural disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a recent survey conducted by the makers of the CHI-CHI'S® brand1, 84% of people stated they are watching the Super Bowl this year, and 76% specified they typically enjoy salsa during game day celebrations. While a staggering 70% admitted to double dipping at parties, in an effort to adapt their eating styles to be safer, more than three quarters (83%) said they would take precautions this year to "Salsa Safely" with key tools, including chip tongs, and individual plates and servings.

"While celebrations will be smaller this year, fans still share passion for football from their couch at home," said Tanya Sexton, Brand Manager at MegaMex Foods. "Even while socially distancing, we want to make sure fans could still celebrate the biggest game in football and have a great time. We like to think that adding CHI-CHI'S® products to any moment makes it better and are taking this opportunity to share some crowd-pleasing ways to enjoy game day, no matter the circumstances."

The makers of CHI-CHI'S® products hope its campaign will bring a smile and much-needed levity to game day. For menu suggestions or to add more flavor to any dish, be sure to look to the CHI-CHI'S® brand lineup for a wide variety of delicious sauces, chips, tasty tortillas and legendary salsa. For additional information about "How To Salsa Safely," please visit chichis.com/salsasafely.

ABOUT THE CHI-CHI'S® BRAND

CHI-CHI'S® products are some of the most recognized and trusted in the Mexican food category. The legacy of the brand continues today by offering crowd-pleasing snack and meal ideas for any time of day. Our products help bring the fun to every occasion. The CHI-CHI'S® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, please visit www.chichis.com, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

