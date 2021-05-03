The Makers of HERDEZ® Brand Offer Five Tasty Ways to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

ORANGE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Cinco de Mayo holiday just around the corner, the makers of the HERDEZ® brand, the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and a growing staple in kitchens across the United States, today is reminding fans of the great taste and convenience of its delicious salsas and ready-to-eat guacamole products. With a leading portfolio of Mexican products that includes salsas, dips, guacamole, peppers and more, the company wants everyone—whether you're celebrating at home with family or in a small gathering with friends—to recognize that the HERDEZ® brand brings authentic Mexican flavors straight to your home in convenient, ready-to-eat options, perfect for any dining occasion.

"HERDEZ® products offer simple, quality ingredients that represent the heart and soul of Mexican cooking, and our foods play a huge role during Cinco de Mayo festivities here in the U.S." comments Diana DeLoza, Director of Retail Marketing at MegaMex Foods. "As the world is easing back into small gatherings, we wanted to give our fans a few new ways to enjoy our foods as a key ingredient in favorite seasonal menus."

This Cinco de Mayo, try these tasty, new takes on traditional dishes that incorporates HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, HERDEZ® Guacamole Salsa and HERDEZ™ Traditional Guacamole:

For a tasty way to start the day, Mexican Eggs Benedict gives the quintessential brunch favorite a delicious makeover with authentic ingredients that kick up the heat, such as chorizo and a delectable ancho chile hollandaise sauce. For backyard get togethers or family gatherings, Mexican Potato Skins and Guacamole Salsa Deviled Eggs give traditional dishes a quick, flavor upgrade. For a non-fuss, low key celebration, this Slow Cooker Chicken Chili Verde is simple and easy to prepare and can be enjoyed with a side of Guacamole Salsa Rice. Both add heat but don't require heavy lifting in the kitchen. Another easy option that makes any meal memorable is a no-cook, authentic style Shrimp Aguachile, which is even better when topped with HERDEZ™ Traditional Guacamole. Kids and the young at heart will love the savory flavor or Salsa Verde Chilaquiles, which incorporates the spicy heat of HERDEZ® Salsa Verde and transforms leftover tortilla chips or nachos into this popular and easy-to-make dish—perfect for Cinco de Mayo or even breakfast the next day!

For more information on the HERDEZ® brand, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, please visit www.herdeztraditions.com, or follow the brand on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE HERDEZ® BRAND

The HERDEZ® brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and sauces. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the U.S. Best known for products such as HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the HERDEZ® brand is founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovative authentic flavor experiences is at the forefront of their success. The HERDEZ® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S. focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit http://www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the HERDEZ® brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S., is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com

