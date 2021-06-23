The Makers of HERDEZ® Brand Salsa Announce the Launch of HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce

"Our new Avocado Hot Sauce offers a delicious and innovative way for avocado fans and food lovers alike to enjoy the authentic taste of avocado with an extra kick — all in a simple and convenient format that works for any type of breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack," said Giselle Olson, brand manager of the HERDEZ ® brand. "Unlike other condiments claiming to be avocado-flavored, our new hot sauce is made with real avocados — making it a delicious and authentic touch to any recipe."

Packed with zesty, creamy flavor, HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce is disrupting the sea of red hot sauce, and even its packaging creates a unique story. The shape of the bottle is inspired by an avocado, and the label and coloring clearly embodies the brand's origin and history in Mexican cooking culture.

HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce joins the existing family of bestselling HERDEZ® brand products, including its salsas, sauces, dips and more. The new sauce is available on Mexgrocer.com in 5 oz. and 12 oz. bottles for $4.95-$7.95, respectively.

For more information on the HERDEZ® brand, including recipes, nutritional information, where to buy and more, please visit www.herdeztraditions.com , or follow the brand on social media on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About The HERDEZ® Brand

The HERDEZ® brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and cooking sauce. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling brand in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the US. Best known for products such as HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the HERDEZ® brand is founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovation authentic flavor experiences is at the fore front of their success. The HERDEZ® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the HERDEZ® brand on Facebook, Instagram , Pinterest and Twitter .

About MegaMex Foods

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican foods companies in the world, is reimaging Mexican Flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country and is passionate about creating the flavors Mexican food lovers love. Leading the way with fresh ideas, MegaMex Foods is committed to the authentic ingredients and foods that bring families together with trusted brands found in homes across Mexico and America like HERDEZ®, America's No. 1 selling salsa verde and WHOLLY® guacamole, the No. 1 branded refrigerated guacamole in the United States, CHI-CHI'S®, LA VICTORIA®, EMBASA®, DON MIGUEL® and DONA MARIA®. Founded by Herdez Del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is inspired by a passion for authentic Mexican flavors and backed by over 200 years of commitment to the great flavors and exciting new ideas consumers and foodservice operators crave. MegaMex Foods is located in Orange, Calif., with offices in Texas and Mexico and has nine operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners, and over 4,000 employees.

SOURCE HERDEZ Brand