The Makers of the CHI-CHI'S® Brand Announce First-Ever "Chief Tortilla Officer" in Celebration of Cinco de Mayo

"We are thrilled to partner with Matt Peterson to spotlight the deliciousness of CHI-CHI'S ® Tortillas to foodie fans everywhere across TikTok and beyond," said Selena Husted, associate brand manager for the CHI-CHI'S ® brand. "Tortillas are a Cinco de Mayo staple, and the appointment of Matt as our very own Chief Tortilla Officer embodies the fun spirit and enjoyment of good food and close friends for this annual celebration. His energy and food-inspired creativity help to naturally demonstrate the versatility of our beloved CHI-CHI'S ® Tortillas."

As part of the partnership, Peterson will launch a series of food challenges on his TikTok and Instagram featuring CHI-CHI'S® Tortillas, encouraging fans to celebrate Cinco de Mayo by showcasing their enthusiasm for the cherished brand. As part of the fun, Peterson will also be hosting a giveaway across his Instagram channel, where one lucky winner will receive a year's supply of CHI-CHI'S® Tortillas, courtesy of the brand team. Follow Peterson on Instagram, @mattpeterson, to learn more.

"Anyone who knows me, knows I love quick, easy and versatile foods so there's no doubt the humble tortilla is one of my all-time favorite foods," said Matt Peterson. "Partnering with CHI-CHI'S® to become the brand's Chief Tortilla Officer for Cinco de Mayo was a natural fit because I absolutely love the full line of CHI-CHI'S® Tortillas. From Classic Taco Style to Whole Wheat Fajita Style, CHI-CHI'S® Tortillas make the perfect and delicious foundation for all of your fun, easy and unique recipe creations that go wayyyy beyond just tacos and burritos!"

To get fans inspired, the new Chief Tortilla Officer shares his tips and tricks for incorporating CHI-CHI'S® Tortillas into favorite Cinco de Mayo dishes:

Anyone who knows me knows I live on quesadillas. Try my 3x3 — a fun, three-ingredient hack for a quesadilla loaded with amazing flavor and texture. Layer CHI-CHI'S ® Tortillas with cheese and your favorite crunchy cheese-flavored puff snack (the kind that gives you orange fingers). Just fold, then fry…and you'll thank me later!

— loaded with amazing flavor and texture. Layer CHI-CHI'S Tortillas with cheese and your favorite crunchy cheese-flavored puff snack (the kind that gives you orange fingers). Just fold, then fry…and you'll thank me later! Transform leftovers into Spicy Sriracha Migas . Stir-fry leftover rice from last night's take-out with an egg and torn CHI-CHI'S ® Tortillas, then add sriracha to bring some heat for an unexpected take on traditional migas.

. Stir-fry leftover rice from last night's take-out with an egg and torn CHI-CHI'S Tortillas, then add sriracha to bring some heat for an unexpected take on traditional migas. Air-fryer Avocado Roll-ups impress your guests and make a tasty appetizer. Add pico de gallo to mashed avocado and add your favorite cheese. Roll in a tortilla, brush with olive oil and 10 mins later, you're everybody's best friend.

and make a tasty appetizer. Add pico de gallo to mashed avocado and add your favorite cheese. Roll in a tortilla, brush with olive oil and 10 mins later, you're everybody's best friend. For a quick lunch or snack, opt for a Tortilla Pizza! Just bake until crispy, then top with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and your go-to toppings. My fave tortilla pizza topping is arugula.

Just bake until crispy, then top with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and your go-to toppings. My fave tortilla pizza topping is arugula. Tortilla Churros make a quick and simple dessert in a fraction of the time it takes to make the real thing. Warm both sides of a CHI-CHI'S® Tortilla in a skillet, spread butter over the top and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Roll tightly so the sugar side faces out. Toast in the broiler and you'll be transported to a summer street fair.

As you plan Cinco de Mayo fiestas or everyday meals, look to the CHI-CHI'S® brand lineup for a wide variety of Mexican food favorites, including salsas, tortillas and chips. For additional recipes or where to buy CHI-CHI'S® products, please visit www.chichis.com or follow the brand on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE CHI-CHI'S® BRAND

CHI-CHI'S® products are some of the most recognized and trusted in the Mexican food category. The legacy of the brand continues today by offering crowd-pleasing snack and meal ideas for any time of day. These products help bring the fun to every occasion. The CHI-CHI'S® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, please visit www.chichis.com, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA® , DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com

Contact: Shelby Hudak

Havas Formula

(619) 234-0345

[email protected]

SOURCE CHI-CHI'S®

Related Links

http://www.chichis.com

