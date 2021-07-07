The Makers of the HERDEZ® Brand Expand the HERDEZ TAQUERIA STREET SAUCE® Product Line with New Avocado Cilantro and Cilantro Lime Varieties

"Following the successful introduction of the HERDEZ TAQUERIA STREET SAUCE ® product line in 2018, we've been hard at work perfecting the next additions," said Giselle Olson, brand manager of the HERDEZ ® brand. "We're playing into crave-worthy ingredients that are reminiscent of an authentic taqueria experience and have bottled it up in our latest sauces. They taste incredible on tacos and so much more!"

According to recent data, avocado is the third-fastest growing Mexican flavor3 and HERDEZ® is at the forefront as the first avocado flavor offering in the street sauce category. Furthermore, cilantro lime sauces and flavors are continuing to pop up on menus nationwide4, showcasing that with these two flavor varieties, HERDEZ® is continuing to meet consumers' evolving flavor demands.

Bursting with flavor, the HERDEZ TAQUERIA STREET SAUCE® line pays homage to the delicious simplicity of street tacos, and can be used atop any tacos, burritos, salads and more. HERDEZ® is growing faster than any other brand in the taco sauce category, with the HERDEZ TAQUERIA STREET SAUCE® leading the charge. Available in 9-ounce plastic squeeze bottles at a suggested price of $3.59-$3.99, the new varieties include:

HERDEZ TAQUERIA STREET SAUCE ® Cilantro Lime—This bright sauce offers a zesty freshness from the lime and cilantro combination and is perfect for adding zing to chicken and shrimp tacos.

HERDEZ TAQUERIA STREET SAUCE® Avocado Cilantro—Herbaceous cilantro and creamy avocado meld together for a delightful, tangy infusion that's sure to spice up steak and carnitas tacos.

The new HERDEZ TAQUERIA STREET SAUCE® products also feature an updated label design, based upon traditional Mexican art and tell the story of the heritage of the HERDEZ® brand in Mexico through its imagery. The HERDEZ® brand product portfolio also includes salsas, dips, guacamole, peppers and more.

For more information on the HERDEZ® brand, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, please visit www.herdeztraditions.com, or follow the brand on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter .

ABOUT THE HERDEZ® BRAND

The HERDEZ® brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and sauces. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the US. Best known for products such as HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the HERDEZ® brand is founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovative authentic flavor experiences is at the forefront of their success. The HERDEZ® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit http://www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the HERDEZ® brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

