The Makers of the HERDEZ® Brand and DONA MARIA® Brand Announce Sponsorship for Qualitas of Life Foundation and "Arap en Mandil" Culinary Series

"Ensuring financial understanding and know-how is of the utmost importance," said Giselle Olson, brand manager of the HERDEZ ® brand. "Qualitas of Life's workshops and online courses provide the opportunity for Hispanic families to fully understand financial resources available to them. We are proud to play a small part in helping these individuals become financially savvy." Sponsorship by the makers of the HERDEZ ® brand will provide scholarships for more than 650 Hispanic individuals to enroll in a free, bilingual course or workshop, ultimately improving their financial competence and standard of living.

HERDEZ® brand is encouraging people to tune in to the second episode, "Cooking Traditions with Ruffo Ibarra," which will air Wednesday, June 16, from 5-6 p.m. PST, and consider contributing to this worthy cause. To register for the free event, please visit here.

ABOUT THE HERDEZ® BRAND

The HERDEZ® brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and sauces. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the US. Best known for products such as HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the HERDEZ® brand is founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovative authentic flavor experiences is at the forefront of their success. The HERDEZ® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit http://www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the HERDEZ® brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

ABOUT THE DONA MARIA® BRAND

When it comes to world-famous mole pastes and tender nopalitos, DONA MARIA® brand has been Mexico's favorite brand for 80 years. Made with rich, flavorful ingredients such as fiery ancho chiles, pasilla chiles, peanuts, chocolate, seeds and a blend of signature Mexican spices, DONA MARIA® mole features a smooth, slow-cooked flavor, making it the No.1 mole brand in Mexico today. Based on authenticity, this robust sauce is remarkably easy to use delivering a unique homemade flavor to any dish. DONA MARIA® authentic Mexican products are available nationwide at major grocery stores.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

