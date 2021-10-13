The Makers of the HERDEZ® Brand Bring Avocado Hot Sauce to Portland, Offers Local Residents Chance to Taste the Flavor at Upcoming Events, October 16-31

WHO: The makers of the HERDEZ® brand, the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and a growing staple in kitchens across the United States, are bringing its new signature Avocado Hot Sauce to the Portland community for the first time ever. Local residents can be among the first to sample HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce at upcoming food and lifestyle events throughout the city, Saturday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 31.







WHAT: Fans and food enthusiasts looking for a tasty bite will be treated to free HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce samples to enjoy on the go, as well as mouth-watering creations, such as Pulled Pork Sliders, Jack Fruit Sliders and Chicken Satay, that can be topped with this delicious, zesty hot sauce. Events and offerings vary by location but plenty of HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce will be on hand for everyone to enjoy!







WHERE: Interested Portland residents should look for the HERDEZ® branded truck or stop by the HERDEZ® tent at the following events and more:







WHEN: Halloweentown in St. Helens, Oct. 16-17, 23-24 & 30-31



Portland Brewery Running Series



- Zoiglhaus Brewing, Oct. 16 – 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.



- Stickmen Brewing (Tualatin Beer Hall), Oct. 23 – 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.



- Level Beer, Oct. 30 – 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Tumwater Vineyard, Oct. 21, 24, 28 & 31







WHAT'S

MORE HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce is now available in Portland at local retailers, including Walmart and Safeway. The brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S. focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. Visit www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter to learn more.







MEDIA Kelsey Juhler

CONTACT: Havas Formula