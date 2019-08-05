The makers of the KILZ® Brand and Alison Victoria Unveil One-of-a-Kind Dog Retreats to Raise Funds for the ASPCA®

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every dog is worthy of a good home, and every pet owner deserves a primer that keeps their home looking and smelling fresh. That's why the makers of the KILZ brand, a trusted name in architectural coatings for more than 40 years, has launched the "Every Dog Is Worth It" campaign, demonstrating its odor- and stain-blocking primers in time for National Dog Day on August 26.

KILZ Brand and TV star Alison Victoria partnered to create five one-of-a-kind, luxurious dog retreats, which are being auctioned off to benefit The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

In partnership with TV star, interior designer and dog-lover Alison Victoria and luxury builder Pijuan Design Workshop, the brand designed and built five luxurious dog retreats that will be available for dog-lovers to bid on. Each dog retreat is coated with KILZ primer to prepare and protect the surfaces of the pet-friendly homes. All auction proceeds and a $20,000 donation will benefit The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA®), the longest-standing animal welfare organization in North America.

"KILZ primer products were developed to solve common pet owner problems such as unwanted smells and stains," said Andy Lopez, Brand Director for the KILZ brand. "We wanted to partner with Alison and the ASPCA to create unique dog retreats that highlight the performance of primer while raising funds for animal protection—because every dog is worth it."

As the beloved host of several national television shows, Alison Victoria instructs DIYers on how to remodel and refresh their spaces. The Chicago-based designer owns two dogs and is very involved with dog adoption causes. She lent her expertise to design five one-of-a-kind dog retreats that will be up for auction from August 5 to 26 at KILZ.com/EveryDogIsWorthIt. The dog retreats were created in collaboration with luxury builder Pijuan Design Workshop, regarded internationally for its modern, pet-friendly structures for both indoor and outdoor use.

"As a dog owner and serial remodeler, having pet-friendly spaces that are also fresh and livable is something I see as more and more important to pet parents," said Alison Victoria. "I chose to partner with the makers of the KILZ primers because they really understand the needs of dedicated pet owners."

To find more campaign information and enter the auction, visit KILZ.com/EveryDogIsWorthIt. There, visitors can find photos of the dog retreats and learn more about KILZ products, Alison Victoria and the ASPCA. The auction site, powered by GiveSmart, allows visitors a secure and easy way to make bids, stay updated on current bids with mobile alerts, and receive a donation tax deduction form. The campaign is an extension of the KILZ brand's "Every Project Is Worth It" campaign, which communicates that for projects big or small, personal or professional, it's worth using KILZ Primer® first to get lasting, high-quality results.

Designer Dog Retreats

Alison Victoria and Pijuan Design Workshop collaborated to design and build five dog retreats that fit a range of dog sizes, geographies, home types and lifestyles. All of the retreats were primed with KILZ Original Primer to block pet odors and stains. Descriptions of the dog retreats are below:

Dog Retreat No. 1: The Wesley

This gorgeous retreat is inspired by the rooftops and decks of Alison's hometown, Chicago , and is named after her pup, Wesley. It features a turf-clad ramp for pups to perch on their own personal "woof deck" when they're not taking a snooze on the ground level.

, and is named after her pup, Wesley. It features a turf-clad ramp for pups to perch on their own personal "woof deck" when they're not taking a snooze on the ground level. Dog Retreat No. 2: The Kennedy

This indoor model, named for Alison's other dog, Kennedy, will add a pop of pizzazz to any room in your house, while creating a cozy nook for your pal. It features brass legs, wood veneer paneling, a brass inlay and patterned cushion.

Dog Retreat No. 3: Vegas Vacation

This spacious retreat features a personal deck that extends inside for your dog to cuddle up on the cool artificial turf while also allowing it to soak in some rays. Inside, a window lets you keep an eye on your pal.

Dog Retreat No. 4: Prime Pup Time

This Southern California -inspired beauty is perfect for a backyard, with its shaded interior, custom planter box and personal turf deck.

-inspired beauty is perfect for a backyard, with its shaded interior, custom planter box and personal turf deck. Dog Retreat No. 5: Beach House

This cozy retreat doubles as an end table. The top of the tower provides an area for books, magazines and even a lamp while providing a small space below for your pet.

Auction for a Cause

The KILZ brand is passionate about pets and ensuring all dogs have a place to call home. That's why KILZ is also donating $20,000 to the ASPCA. On top of the donation, the winning bids for each dog retreat will also go directly to the ASPCA to help fund its efforts to help homeless and at-risk animals across the country.

Odor- and Stain-Blocking Primers

The pet odor and stain-blocking product used on these dog retreats is KILZ® Original Primer, available at nearly 30,000 retail outlets nationwide.

About KILZ® Products

Since 1974, the KILZ® brand has served the needs of professional painters and do-it-yourselfers with trusted coatings products, enabling them to see past the problems of a space to envision its true potential. The proven quality of KILZ products can be found in its family of premium primers, sealers, paints and specialty coatings, as well as the new Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines® Paint collection. For more information, and to find a nearby KILZ brand retailer in the United States or Canada, visit KILZ.com. The KILZ brand is owned by Santa Ana, Calif.-based Behr Paint Company, a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is the first animal welfare organization in North America and serves as the nation's leading voice for animals. More than two million supporters strong, the ASPCA's mission is to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas of anti-cruelty, community outreach and animal health services. For more information, please visit www.ASPCA.org, and be sure to follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

