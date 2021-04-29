The Makers of the LA VICTORIA® Brand Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Salsa-Inspired Charcuterie Boards

"We're excited to celebrate and enjoy the delicious food that Cinco de Mayo has to offer, although celebrations may be smaller or different this year," said Diana De Loza, director of marketing for the LA VICTORIA ® brand. "LA VICTORIA ® salsas, sauces, chiles and peppers are beautiful and versatile products offering authentic Mexican flavor, and the perfect ingredient to help transform everyday pantry staples into a delectable charcuterie board. With Meg's easy tips and design inspiration, we're confident fans and salsa lovers will have a great time recreating her masterpiece on their own!"

Quinn shares her tips, tricks and personal favorites for incorporating LA VICTORIA® salsas and sauces in a Cinco de Mayo-themed charcuterie board:

Start with the center of your board and work your way outward, anchoring the middle with a variety of salsas and dips, like LA VICTORIA ® Thick'n Chunky Salsa and LA VICTORIA ® Salsa Verde—Cinco de Mayo must-haves! Elevate dips with a touch of heat. Pro tip: sprinkle cheese dip with fire-roasted, diced green chiles and take guacamole to the next level with a few dashes of LA VICTORIA ® Chunky Jalapeno Hot Sauce. To add depth, surround your bowls with authentic Mexican tortilla chips and a selection of folded and rolled tortillas. Replace traditional salami and cheeses with Mexican-style ones like chorizo, carne asada and pepper jack cheese. Add a few pops of color with baby bell peppers, pickled carrots, radishes and sliced jicama. Finally, garnish with Mexican classics like cilantro, Cotija cheese crumbles, jalapeños and green onions.

"I always love entertaining for holidays, and one of my all-time favorite appetizers to enjoy on Cinco de Mayo is a Mexican-inspired grazing board," said Meg Quinn. "The possibilities are endless and the key is to simply have fun. There's no denying that the true star of this dish is the salsa, which is why I love using a variety of LA VICTORIA® brand salsas."

LA VICTORIA® brand salsas and sauces can be enjoyed as is or in creative recipes to add great, authentic Mexican flavor to any dish. Find them in the salsa aisle of most major grocers west of the Mississippi, including Ralph's, Kroger, Walmart, WinCo, Albertson's, Stater Brothers and Safeway.

For more inspiration or information, visit LA VICTORIA® products at www.salsas.com/la-victoria or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and/or Pinterest.

ABOUT LA VICTORIA® BRAND

Since 1917, the LA VICTORIA® brand has been producing salsas, sauces, chiles and peppers with versatile pantry staples that offer Mexican flavor to any meal. Best known for its flagship product, SALSA BRAVA® Hot Sauce and full line of enchilada sauces, the brand portfolio also includes taco sauces and organic, non-GMO salsas. The LA VICTORIA® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.lavictoria.com or follow the LA VICTORIA® brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants across the country. MegaMex Foods is committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted brands such as WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA® and DON MIGUEL®. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com

