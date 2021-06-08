The Makers of the LA VICTORIA® Brand Fire Up BBQ Season with Tasty Salsas and Encourage Fans to Discover Their Favorite Grilling Personality

ORANGE, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the LA VICTORIA® brand, pioneer of jarred salsas, taco sauces and enchilada sauces, invite fans to enhance the fun tradition of summer grilling, including delicious foods like salsa that make backyard barbecues complete, along with the people and personalities that bring flavor to any gathering. Heading into summer, the brand says it's time to let your inner grill personalities shine and bring out your summer flavor. But no matter what persona surrounds the BBQ, everyone can get a chance to add their flare to this season's menu.

"We believe in the power of great food to upgrade any occasion, and summer barbecues are no different," comments Diana De Loza, director of marketing for the LA VICTORIA® brand. "Grilling makes for good times and wonderful memories, while allowing you to try new things and show your flavor in different ways. So, to kick off the summer season, we're spotlighting the unique personalities that bring flavor to any BBQ in hopes of helping our fans identify their true 'summer selves.'"

To help find your summer grilling personality, the makers of the LA VICTORIA® brand offer the following grillers' guide. Fans can discover their summer grilling personality by taking the following quiz.

The Rebel—As feisty as LA VICTORIA ® Mango Habanero Salsa, this individual always marches to the beat of their own (chicken or turkey) drumstick. Never wanting to cook the same meal twice, The Rebel always keeps it fresh, trying new techniques and ingredients at every opportunity. The Rebel is the ultimate BBQ outlaw.

Mango Habanero Salsa, this individual always marches to the beat of their own (chicken or turkey) drumstick. Never wanting to cook the same meal twice, The Rebel always keeps it fresh, trying new techniques and ingredients at every opportunity. The Rebel is the ultimate BBQ outlaw. The Scientist—The Scientist grills with a precision usually only found in a laboratory, aided with tools such as the finest timers and carefully calibrated temperature gauges. Marinades are timed for optimum flavor. The Scientist views every grilling opportunity, from hot dogs to spatchcocked chicken with LA VICTORIA ® SUPREMA ® Salsa as an experiment or time for discovery, but can guarantee perfect results.

SUPREMA Salsa as an experiment or time for discovery, but can guarantee perfect results. The Backseat Griller—This individual's advice comes from a good place but maybe frustrates the main cook. Take their advice with a pinch of salt and ask them to pass the LA VICTORIA ® Thick 'n Chunky Salsa Verde.

Thick 'n Chunky Salsa Verde. The Flipper—Flippers are fond of their tongs and like having something to do at all times. This constant obsession means guests will never likely see a blackened or burnt edge. Crispy golden skin is the Flipper's aim, LA VICTORIA ® Thick 'n Chunky Red Salsa is their game, and they'll constantly prod, poke and turn to get there.

The makers of the LA VICTORIA® brand offer a complete assortment of flavorful salsas and sauces, chiles and peppers to help you shine at your next BBQ or for any meal. Find them in the salsa aisle of most major grocers west of the Mississippi, including Albertson's, Kroger, Ralph's, Safeway, Stater Brothers, Walmart and WinCo.

For more flavor inspiration or information, visit LA VICTORIA® brand products at www.lavictoria.com

ABOUT THE LA VICTORIA® BRAND

Since 1917, the LA VICTORIA® brand has been producing salsas, sauces, chiles, peppers and versatile pantry staples that offer Mexican flavor to any meal. Best known for its flagship product, SALSA BRAVA® Hot Sauce and full line of enchilada sauces, the brand portfolio also includes taco sauces and organic, non-GMO salsas. The LA VICTORIA® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit http://www.lavictoria.com or follow the LA VICTORIA® brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

