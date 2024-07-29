The Makers of the PLANTERS® Brand Launch New Ad Campaign with Catchy 'Duo-licious' Tune

Nuts and snack brand partners with BBDO MW to unveil new campaign in support of PLANTERS® Nut Duos snack

AUSTIN, Minn., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To support of the launch of new PLANTERS® Nut Duos, the PLANTERS® brand is launching a new advertising campaign titled 'Duo-licious.' The campaign includes three 15-second TV spots where snacking moments are humorously interrupted by a memorable singing duo who enthusiastically put on a show.

The ads deliver on a challenge to create excitement for the new snacks while clearly communicating the pairing of two nuts and two flavors combined for a unique snacking experience. The creative reinforces this through the idea of "flavor harmony," celebrated in the singing of a nostalgia-drenched R&B duo who appears every time someone pours a handful of PLANTERS® Nut Duos.

"The 'Duo-licious' campaign highlights PLANTERS® Nut Duos with a blend of fun and excitement, highlighting how this new product transforms snacking into an unforgettable experience," said Ashley Krautkramer-Gonya, senior brand manager for the PLANTERS® brand.

Beyond TV and streaming services, the new 'Duo-licious' campaign will run across several digital and social platforms, including a Snapchat lens in which the duo serenades users in "flavor harmony" as well as TikTok creator content.

During the product's meticulous development, the PLANTERS® brand team explored over 100 nut-and-flavor combinations and tested them with consumers before determining the final recipes that had the most appealing, trending flavors. Each PLANTERS® Nut Duos snack flavor combination is packed in a convenient, 5-ounce resealable bag and sells at a suggested retail price of $4.79.

