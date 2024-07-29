For one day only, guests at iconic Irv's Burgers can order a WHOLLY® AVOCADO Bacon Burger, receive a free WHOLLY® Smashed Avocado Mini with any purchase and enter to win a year's supply of WHOLLY® products

ORANGE, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Avocado Day, the makers of the WHOLLY® AVOCADO brand, which is known for its delicious hand-scooped Hass avocado products, are giving fans another reason to celebrate the beloved superfruit. America's No.1 refrigerated guacamole and avocado brand* is teaming up with Los Angeles-area hotspot Irv's Burgers to offer fans the opportunity to add avocado to their order, at no extra charge, with a WHOLLY® Smashed Avocado Mini. To further the celebration, the brand and restaurant have also created a limited-time WHOLLY® AVOCADO Bacon specialty burger to enjoy throughout the food holiday. Fans can enjoy these delicious perks on Wednesday, July 31, while supplies last, at the following Irv's Burgers locations:

The makers of the WHOLLY® AVOCADO brand join Irv’s Burgers for limited-time offer to celebrate National Avocado Day, July 31

1000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90019

7998 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90046

23401 Cross Creek Rd., Building 1, Malibu, CA 90265

Additionally, fans everywhere will be offered a chance to win a year's supply of WHOLLY® products, compliments of the makers of the WHOLLY® AVOCADO brand. To enter the giveaway, fans simply need to follow @EatWholly on Instagram, comment on its National Avocado Day post and tag an avocado-loving friend. Five winners will enjoy foods from the brand's complete assortment, including versatile options like WHOLLY® Diced Avocado, which adds a delightful finish to any dish, and WHOLLY® Smashed Avocado. Also available in Minis, this on-the-go snack is perfect for all your summer adventures, whether it's a hike, beach day or road trip. The giveaway will go live at 5 a.m. PDT on July 31, and entries will be received until 11:59 p.m. PDT. Contest rules and information here .

"Nothing says summer like tasty, ripe avocados, and we're thrilled to collaborate with Irv's Burgers to treat our loyal fans in SoCal with a fun way to enjoy National Avocado Day," said Chris Monahan, senior brand manager of MegaMex Foods. "Those who are unable to visit Irv's Burgers, we invite to create their own food pairing at home with WHOLLY® Smashed Avocado Minis."

Here are a few simple, yet tasty recipes from the makers of the WHOLLY® AVOCADO brand that will level up menus and make the holiday complete:

Prosciutto and Avocado Pesto Sandwich Bites—These delightful, bite-sized treats are the ultimate finger food and a surefire party starter that will impress your guests at all your summer brunches and gatherings.

Avocado Sushi Roll—Hosting at-home sushi parties is all the rage, and you can elevate your gathering by inviting friends to assemble these rolls themselves — just be sure to have plenty of soy sauce on hand!

Avocado Hummus—You can't have a party without dip! Whip up this delicious avocado hummus and impress your friends in less than 10 minutes.

Avocado Margaritas—Just hear us out: this unique twist on a classic margarita is a must-have for your green-themed party. Cheers to National Avocado Day!

WHOLLY® AVOCADO products are made with 100% Hass avocados and nothing else. Conveniently portioned, perfectly ripe and ready to enjoy wherever you are, all products are gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, keto-friendly and contain no preservatives added.

To learn more about WHOLLY® AVOCADO products, visit www.eatwholly.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT THE WHOLLY® BRAND

The WHOLLY® brand, leader in ready-to-eat avocado innovation, is best known for WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America's No. 1 refrigerated guacamole*, and WHOLLY® AVOCADO. Known for food safety and quality, all WHOLLY® products are made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and are gluten-free with no preservatives added. High-pressure technology (HPT) is used to help extend the shelf life of the products and maintain the avocado's delicious flavors and nutrients while eliminating potentially harmful bacteria. The WHOLLY® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S. focused on re-imagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.eatwholly.com, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S., is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, CHI-CHI'S® HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARÍA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com .

*Based on L52 Weeks Circana data as of July 14, 2024

